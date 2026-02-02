PatchMaster Surpasses 100 Franchise Owners and 200 Locations, Marking Record Growth and Nationwide Expansion
PatchMaster closes 2025 with record-setting franchise expansion, demonstrating strong unit economics and scalable operations.
Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2018, PatchMaster has built a strong foundation for long-term scalability. Over the past eight years, the company has expanded into 46 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces, including robust multi-unit operations in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and New York. The brand’s footprint now spans a wide range of high-demand markets, reflecting both the strength of its business model and the growing consumer demand for specialized drywall repair services.
PatchMaster’s growth has accelerated greatly in recent years. In 2025 alone, the company welcomed 33 new franchise owners and expanded into more than 64 new local service areas, marking the most significant annual expansion in its history. Since its inception, PatchMaster has awarded over 100 franchises and more than 200 territories, with year-over-year growth that demonstrates strong system-wide performance and operational consistency.
“Reaching the 100-franchise milestone is a testament to the strength of our model and the outstanding dedication of our franchisees,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “We have built an exceptional foundation for sustainable growth, supported by a proven system, a scalable infrastructure, and a brand that continues to outperform in a vital segment of the home repair industry.”
PatchMaster’s success is rooted in its focused service offering and franchise support system. The company’s streamlined model provides franchisees with comprehensive training, marketing support, and access to proprietary systems that enable efficiency and scalability. By specializing exclusively in small drywall repair and interior painting, a niche often overlooked by general contractors, PatchMaster has positioned itself as a dominant player in a recurring, underserved market segment.
As the company enters 2026, PatchMaster continues to target strategic expansion across North America, with plans to deepen market penetration in key metro areas. The company remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and strengthening its brand presence through disciplined growth, innovation, and operational excellence.
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster® is a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada and now operates in more than 200 territories.
Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch and Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.
