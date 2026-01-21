Argent LNG and Tecnimont Sign Strategic Term Sheet to Align Project Execution

Tecnimont Argent LNG Argent LNG GTT Tanks 2 Argent LNG Argent LNG

Strategic framework supports modular LNG development at Port Fourchon, emphasizing execution certainty, scalability, and bankable technologies.

This Term sheet establishes a framework for integratedengineering execution and long-term alignment as Argent LNG's modular LNGproject advances toward FEED and FERC milestones" — Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG ,LLC and Tecnimont S.p.A.,the engineering and construction arm of MAIRE Group, today announced theexecution of a term sheet establishing a strategic framework for Tecnimont’s participation and long-term executionalignment in the Argent LNG export project.The term sheet reflects a shared intent to align engineering execution anddevelopment discipline as the project advances through front-end engineeringand design (FEED), regulatory permitting with the U.S. Federal EnergyRegulatory Commission (FERC), and toward final investment decision (FID). Theframework is intended to strengthen project governance, enhance technicalrigor, and support a capital-efficient development pathway aligned with theexpectations of regulators, lenders, and global LNG customers.Argent LNG is developing a modular LNG export facility at Port Fourchon,Louisiana—one of the United States’ most strategically located andhurricane-resilient energy hubs, with direct access to deepwater andestablished Gulf Coast infrastructure. The project is structured around amodular development philosophy designed to reduce upfront capital requirements,compress construction schedules, and enable phased scalability, positioning theplatform as a replicable model for future LNG developments.The Argent LNG platform has been engineered around modular solutions fromglobally recognized technology leaders, including Baker Hughes, Honeywell UOP,ABB, and GTT. Early-stage integration of liquefaction, pretreatment, power,automation, and LNG containment systems is intended to enhance execution certainty,reduce interface risk, and support a disciplined and bankable pathway to FID.Under the framework established by the term sheet, Argent LNG and Tecnimontintend to further integrate engineering definition, constructability analysis,and execution planning at an early stage of development. Tecnimont’s proposedparticipation reflects confidence in Argent LNG’s modular design strategy,regulatory approach, and execution framework, as well as the project’sstrategic location and long-term relevance to global energy markets.“This term sheet represents a meaningful alignment between capital,engineering, and execution,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman of Argent LNG.“Engaging a Tier-1 global engineering organization at this stage underscoresthe seriousness, discipline, and long-term vision behind the Argent LNGplatform. Our objective is to deliver a project that meets the higheststandards of technical excellence, regulatory credibility, and capitalefficiency.”“Our collaboration with Argent LNG is grounded in a shared focus on executionquality, technical rigor, and disciplined project development,” said AlessandroBernini, Chief Executive Officer of MAIRE. “The term sheet establishes aframework to further align our interests as the project progresses through itsnext phases.”The agreement represents one step withina broader, phased collaboration strategy designed to advance the projectthrough clearly sequenced engineering, regulatory, and commercial milestones.About TecnimontTecnimont S.p.A. is the engineering and construction arm of MAIRE Group and aglobally recognized leader in the execution of complex energy infrastructureprojects. With decades of experience delivering large-scale, technicallyadvanced facilities worldwide, Tecnimont provides integrated engineering,procurement, and construction services across the full project lifecycle.The company is known for its strong engineering capabilities, rigorousexecution discipline, and focus on safety, quality, and sustainability.Tecnimont has a long track record in cryogenic, gas processing, and industrialinfrastructure projects, supporting clients with solutions designed to meetstringent regulatory, environmental, and operational requirements acrossdiverse geographies.About Argent LNGArgent LNG, LLC is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure developer focused ondelivering next-generation, modular LNG export solutions designed to enhanceenergy security, capital efficiency, and execution certainty. Headquartered inLouisiana, Argent LNG is developing a proposed modular LNG export facility atPort Fourchon, a strategically located and hurricane-resilient energy hub withdirect access to deepwater and established Gulf Coast infrastructure.Argent LNG’s development strategy emphasizes proven, bankable technologies,disciplined engineering, and modular execution to reduce project risk, improveschedule predictability, and support scalable deployment. The company iscommitted to advancing U.S. energy leadership while delivering reliable,efficient LNG solutions for domestic and international markets.

