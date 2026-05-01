Argent LNG Hits Key Regulatory Milestone, Advancing 25 MTPA Gulf Coast Export Project Toward Authorization

Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent Ship Leaving Dock

Submission of FERC Resource Reports signals accelerating momentum as project moves through federal permitting process

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG today announced the submission of six Resource Reports to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), a critical regulatory milestone that advances the company's proposed 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) LNG export facility through the federal environmental review process.The filings signal that Argent LNG is executing methodically against its development roadmap. At 25 MTPA, the Port Fourchon facility would rank among the largest LNG export projects in the United States, positioned to capture long-term demand from energy-hungry markets in Europe and Asia at a time when global buyers are actively seeking reliable, long-duration supply commitments."This is a project of national significance, and we are advancing it with the rigor and discipline that scale demands," said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. "These filings move us further down the path toward authorization and construction. We are executing against our regulatory roadmap and remain focused on delivering a facility that will be a cornerstone of U.S. LNG export infrastructure for decades to come."Resource Reports submitted to FERC include:Resource Report 1: General Project DescriptionResource Report 4: Cultural ResourcesResource Report 5: SocioeconomicsResource Report 6: Geological ResourcesResource Report 10: AlternativesResource Report 12: Visual ResourcesAs the company files the remaining Resource Reports, each submission systematically advances the project through the regulatory process — building toward project authorization and a final investment decision.About ArgentArgent LNG is developing a large-scale LNG export facility located in Port Fourchon, designed to liquefy and export domestically produced natural gas to global markets. Strategically positioned with deepwater access, within an established energy hub, and in close proximity to Gulf Coast production, the project is engineered to deliver reliable, competitive LNG supply while supporting Louisiana’s energy economy and advancing U.S. export capacity.

Argent LNG, Built Faster. Delivered Smarter. Sustaining Energy Tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.