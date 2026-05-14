Louisiana Legislature Votes 126–0 in Unanimous Support for Argent LNG Export Facility at Port Fourchon

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An unprecedented show of unified support, every member of both chambers endorses one of the largest prospective private-sector investments in Louisiana history

Every single member of this Legislature voted yes, 126 to nothing. That’s not a resolution, that’s a mandate. Louisiana is all in on Argent LNG, and South Louisiana is going to feel it for generations” — Senator Michael “Big Mike” Fesi

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a vote with no precedent in the history of American LNG development, the Louisiana Legislature has spoken with a single, unanimous voice: 36 to 0 in the Senate, 90 to 0 in the House, every elected member of both chambers voting in favor, not one dissenting.Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 6 (SCR 6), authored by Senator Michael “Big Mike” Fesi, expresses the full and unequivocal support of the State of Louisiana for the development, construction, and long-term operation of a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility at Port Fourchon.No other LNG project in the United States has received this level of unified government endorsement. Not a single legislator, Republican or Democrat, from the bayous of Lafourche to the halls of Baton Rouge, cast a vote against it.“Port Fourchon is the backbone of America’s offshore energy industry, and it deserves a project worthy of its legacy,” said Senator Fesi. “ Argent LNG represents exactly that, billions in investment, thousands of Louisiana jobs, and a clear signal to the world that this state is open for business and ready to lead. I authored this resolution because Lafourche Parish and the people of South Louisiana have earned this opportunity, and the Legislature agreed, unanimously.”The resolution recognizes Louisiana as the nation’s preeminent hub for natural gas production, petrochemical innovation, and LNG export capacity, and Port Fourchon, operated by the Greater Lafourche Port Commission , as the leading offshore energy services port in the United States. Together, they form the most strategically positioned platform for LNG export anywhere in the world.SCR 6 specifically endorses the proposed Argent LNG project, a 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) export terminal currently undergoing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permitting process. The project represents one of the largest prospective private-sector investments in Louisiana in recent decades and is expected to generate billions in economic activity, create thousands of construction jobs, and support significant long-term employment across South Louisiana.“We are deeply honored by this extraordinary show of support,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “When every single member of a state legislature, every senator, every representative, casts a unanimous vote behind a project, that is not a formality. That is a mandate. Port Fourchon is one of the most strategic energy locations in the world, and Louisiana has made clear it intends to lead. Argent LNG is proud to deliver a project that puts Louisiana workers first, strengthens our allies, and helps power a more secure and stable world.”Senator Fesi further emphasized the project’s significance beyond Louisiana’s borders: “Energy is not just an economic issue, it’s a national security issue. Louisiana has the resources, the infrastructure, and the workforce to fuel our allies and strengthen the free world. SCR 6 puts the Louisiana Legislature on record: we support sending Louisiana LNG to nations that share our values, not our adversaries. Argent LNG at Port Fourchon is how we do that.”The Legislature highlighted that the project will deploy best-in-class American and global technologies, including liquefaction systems from Baker Hughes, pretreatment solutions from Honeywell/UOP, electrical and power systems from ABB, and LNG containment systems from GTT, a testament to Louisiana’s capacity to host the most sophisticated energy infrastructure on earth.Central to the project is its “Louisiana First” policy, which prioritizes in-state manufacturing, contracting, procurement, shipbuilding, and workforce participation, ensuring that the full economic weight of this investment flows directly into Louisiana communities. SCR 6 also recognizes the project’s alignment with statewide workforce development initiatives, including partnerships with Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Nicholls State University, Fletcher Technical Community College, South Louisiana Community College, and other regional institutions.Beyond its direct economic impact, the resolution articulates a bold strategic vision: expanded upstream natural gas development across the Gulf of America, enhanced midstream infrastructure, and a values-based LNG export policy that prioritizes trade with democratic nations that uphold international law and maintain strong partnerships with the United States. Louisiana is not simply building an export terminal, it is positioning itself as a cornerstone of the free world’s energy future.The message from Baton Rouge is unambiguous. Every legislator. Every vote. One direction.Louisiana is all in.

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