Argent LNG Submits Resource Report 7 to FERC, Advancing Port Fourchon Export Terminal Through Federal Permitting Process

Argent LNG GTT Tanks 2 Argent LNG LM9000 Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG

Filing continues the company's systematic progression through FERC's pre-filing environmental review framework

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG today announced the formal submission of Resource Report 7 (Soils) to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) as part of its ongoing pre-filing process for the proposed 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.Resource Report 7 is a required component of FERC's environmental review framework, providing a comprehensive assessment of soil conditions, classifications, and potential impacts associated with project construction and operation. The report evaluates erosion potential, soil stability, agricultural land impacts, and proposed mitigation measures, demonstrating Argent LNG's commitment to responsible siting and environmental stewardship throughout the development process.The submission represents the latest in a series of Resource Report filings as Argent LNG systematically advances its FERC application. Each filing builds the evidentiary record required for FERC to complete its environmental review and move the project toward a Draft Environmental Impact Statement — a critical regulatory checkpoint on the path to project authorization and a final investment decision."Submitting Resource Report 7 is another concrete step forward in our FERC process," said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. "We are moving through the regulatory process with discipline and purpose. Each filing advances us closer to authorization, and we remain focused on delivering a world-class facility that will strengthen U.S. energy infrastructure and meet growing global demand for reliable LNG supply."The Argent LNG facility is being developed as a next-generation energy platform, integrating modular construction, advanced liquefaction technologies, and strategic partnerships with leading global engineering and technology providers. At 25 MTPA, the Port Fourchon terminal is designed to deliver competitive, reliable LNG to international markets, positioned to serve long-duration demand from buyers in Europe and Asia at a time of heightened global energy security focus.Argent LNG continues to advance its full suite of FERC Resource Reports in parallel with engineering, environmental studies, and stakeholder engagement. The company remains on track to support a comprehensive and timely federal review process.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is developing a large-scale LNG export facility located in Port Fourchon, designed to liquefy and export domestically produced natural gas to global markets. Strategically positioned with deepwater access, within an established energy hub, and in close proximity to Gulf Coast production, the project is engineered to deliver reliable, competitive LNG supply while supporting Louisiana’s energy economy and advancing U.S. export capacity.

Argent LNG, Built Faster. Delivered Smarter. Sustaining Energy Tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.