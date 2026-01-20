Casper Specialty Launches Streamlined Quote and Bind Capability for Specialty D&O, Powered by Loro

Powered by Loro, Casper introduces a streamlined quote and bind process for specialty D&O while keeping underwriting firmly in control.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casper Specialty has launched a new streamlined quote and bind capability for its specialty Directors & Officers (D&O) offering, designed to support complex, multi-board risk while maintaining the underwriting discipline for which Casper is known.The initial launch focuses on Casper’s specialty D&O product, including individual director limits that follow directors across multiple boards. The new workflow enables clearer submissions, fewer manual touchpoints, and faster turnaround times for brokers, while ensuring that all underwriting decisions remain firmly led by Casper’s underwriting team.To support this capability, Casper is utilising Loro through its Loro Boost solution. Loro provides the structured data and workflow infrastructure that allows Casper to improve submission quality and placement efficiency without compromising underwriting judgement or control.“Quoting and binding specialty D&O risk requires clarity, discipline, and speed, without sacrificing underwriting standards,” said Becky Love, Class Underwriter, D&O. “This launch reflects our practical approach to innovation: applying technology where it adds value, while keeping underwriting firmly at the centre of every decision.”The streamlined quote and bind process improves broker experience through a single structured submission workflow that can accommodate multiple entities and boards, clearer placement visibility, and more consistent turnaround times. Post-bind, Casper retains full portfolio visibility and control, supporting disciplined growth and scalability.“This collaboration demonstrates how modern underwriting infrastructure can support specialty carriers without replacing their expertise,” said Peter Tilbrook, CEO of Loro. “Casper’s use of Loro Boost shows how structured data and repeatable workflows can enhance efficiency while respecting the realities of specialty underwriting.”This launch represents the first phase of Casper’s use of the platform. While currently configured for specialty D&O, the workflow is designed with flexibility to support additional Casper products over time.Media ContactsCasper SpecialtyJacob Blomfieldjacob.blomfield@casper-specialty.com

