Meet the Winners of The Healthies: The Teams Behind Health Tech’s Best Work

The Company Advice Logo The first awards honoring marketing, branding, and product design in health tech

The inaugural Healthies awards created by The Company Advice Agency recognize excellence in product design and brand across digital health.

We see how much care, judgment and refinement go into building a strong brand and a strong product. We wanted to create something that acknowledges that work directly.” — Marlena Sarunac

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health tech has no shortage of headlines. New care models, advances in AI, and meaningful shifts in how healthcare is delivered tend to get most of the attention. But another layer of work has been shaping the industry just as much: the product decisions that make complex experiences usable, the messaging that makes a company’s value click, and the brand systems that help people trust what they’re seeing.That is the work The Healthies were created to recognize. Launched by The Company Advice , The Healthies spotlight excellence in health tech marketing, brand, and product design. Today, the inaugural winners have been announced.The winner of Best Product Design (UX/UI) is Counsel Health, a company rethinking primary care as a continuous, messaging-based experience powered by medical AI and physician oversight. What stood out in Counsel’s submission was the product’s sense of continuity. Every interaction begins with context, and when a physician joins the conversation, they step into a complete picture rather than starting from zero. The result is an experience that feels cohesive, responsive, and grounded in how care actually works.The winner of Best Marketing + Brand is Ash, an at-home testing platform expanding access to care through tailored end-to-end testing solutions. Ash stood out for a brand that feels clear, credible, and deeply human. Its messaging and visual identity reflect a genuine understanding of the people it serves, while maintaining the confidence and consistency required to build trust across healthcare organizations, partners, and patients.Several additional companies were recognized as honorable mentions for the strength of their work. Stedi was recognized for building a distinctive brand in healthcare infrastructure. GLP Winner was recognized for bringing clarity and transparency to a confusing consumer category through thoughtful product design. GeoChat was recognized for turning complex geospatial healthcare data into an intuitive, accessible product experience.“The Healthies were created to recognize the work that often gets overlooked, even though it shapes how people actually experience health tech,” said Marlena Sarunac, co-founder of The Company Advice. “We see how much care, judgment and refinement go into building a strong brand and a strong product. We wanted to create something that acknowledges that work directly.”“We’re also incredibly grateful to our judges for bringing so much thoughtfulness and discernment to this first year,” said Lubna Hameed, co-founder of The Company Advice. “Their perspective helped make these awards feel rigorous, credible, and genuinely worth winning.”The Healthies will return later this year, with additional updates and deadlines to be shared publicly in the months ahead.About The HealthiesThe Healthies is an awards program created to recognize excellence in marketing, brand, and product design across health technology. Founded by The Company Advice, the awards spotlight the teams behind the work that shapes how healthcare is experienced, understood, and adopted.About The Company AdviceThe Company Advice is a fractional marketing and product design partner for early-stage and growth-stage companies. The firm works with teams across health tech, insurtech, and emerging technology to clarify positioning, design high-performing digital experiences, and build the strategic foundation required for scale.

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