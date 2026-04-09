Loro Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Strengthening Position as Infrastructure for Specialty Insurance Distribution

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Achieving SOC 2 Type II reinforces Loro’s readiness to support enterprise underwriting and distribution across global insurance markets.

Our customers rely on Loro to operate core parts of their business. This certification reflects the systems and processes we’ve put to ensure security and reliability at every level of the platform.” — Loris Candylaftis

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loro , the platform powering underwriting and distribution for specialty insurance, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance. This milestone reflects Loro’s commitment to maintaining high standards of security, availability, and operational integrity as it continues to scale across global insurance markets.SOC 2 Type II compliance, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), evaluates how effectively an organization’s controls operate over time. For Loro, this certification reinforces its readiness to support enterprise-grade clients, including Tier 1 carriers, MGAs, and broker networks.“Specialty insurance runs on trust– not just in underwriting, but in the systems that support it,” said Peter Tilbrook, CEO and co-founder of Loro. “Achieving SOC 2 Type II is an important step in ensuring our platform meets the standards required by global carriers and distribution partners.”Loro provides a single platform for managing underwriting, broker distribution, and policy workflows across complex, multi-layer insurance networks. The primary objective is to help MGAs and Carriers bind more premium.As the specialty and excess & surplus (E&S) markets continue to expand, operational infrastructure has become increasingly critical. SOC 2 Type II compliance allows Loro to move beyond pilot programs and support full-scale production deployments with enterprise clients.“Our customers rely on Loro to operate core parts of their business,” said Loris Candylaftis, CTO and co-founder of Loro. “This certification reflects the systems and processes we’ve put in place to ensure security and reliability at every level of the platform.”The achievement comes as Loro continues to grow its global footprint, supporting clients across North America, Europe, and Australia, and enabling distribution across thousands of intermediaries.About LoroLoro is software for specialty insurance distribution. It enables MGAs, carriers, and brokers to manage underwriting, distribution, and policy workflows in one system, replacing manual processes with a shared, automated infrastructure. By connecting all participants in the distribution chain, Loro allows teams to scale premium, maintain underwriting control, and operate with reliable data across the full policy lifecycle.

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