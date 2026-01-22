Loro Integrates Indemn AI Chatbot to Deliver Intelligent, Context-Aware Guidance Across Its Specialty Insurance Platform

Loro supports next generation specialty insurance

Loro brings insurance-trained AI guidance into its platform, helping users build products and manage operations with greater speed and clarity.

Our users build and scale specialty insurance products... Offering intuitive, immediate guidance through AI elevates their experience and lets them focus on what matters most” — Peter Tilbrook

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loro , the digital platform empowering insurers, managing general agencies (MGAs), brokers and risk builders with fast, flexible specialty insurance distribution, today announced it has embedded Indemn AI ’s conversational chatbot to provide intuitive, real-time support for its users. This integration brings a powerful, industry tuned AI assistant directly into the Loro experience, helping users navigate everything from product creation to daily operational workflows with confidence and ease.Loro’s mission is to remove friction from the insurance value chain, enabling users to create, customize and launch insurance products while maintaining full underwriting control and flexible distribution options. By leveraging Indemn AI’s advanced conversational platform, Loro extends this mission into user support, giving both new and seasoned insurance professionals intelligent assistance that understands the nuances of the platform and the broader insurance context.Indemn AI’s agent is specifically trained for the insurance sector. Designed to interpret complex questions and provide accurate responses, it supports product builders, operations teams, and distribution partners by offering contextual, natural-language guidance on tasks like platform navigation, product configuration, quoting workflows, and system best practices. The result is faster onboarding, reduced support bottlenecks, and higher user success across the Loro ecosystem.“We’re excited to bring Indemn AI’s industry-aware conversational assistant into the Loro platform,” said Peter Tilbrook, CEO and co-founder of Loro. “Our users build and scale specialty insurance products in a complex, fast-moving environment. Offering intuitive, immediate guidance through AI elevates their experience and lets them focus on what matters most: serving their clients and growing their business.”Indemn AI’s conversational agents are built for insurance use cases and continuously learn from interactions to provide more accurate, context-rich assistance over time. With this integration, Loro users gain access to an AI assistant that understands both the technical structure of the platform and the domain-specific language of insurance, all without leaving the system.“We see tremendous opportunity in aligning AI that truly understands insurance logic with platforms that empower builders,” said Kyle Geoghan, Co-Founder and CEO of Indemn AI. “Loro is creating a new wave of specialty insurance innovation, and by embedding our AI assistant, we’re making that innovation even more accessible and easier to navigate.”The Indemn AI agent is now available to all Loro customers as part of the platform’s support and guidance features.About LoroLoro is a no-code, multilingual insurtech platform built to help carriers, MGAs, brokers, and insurance entrepreneurs quickly launch and manage specialty insurance products online. With full underwriting control, multi-channel distribution and dynamic workflows, Loro democratizes access to digital insurance infrastructure for users worldwide. Learn more at https://www.loroinsurance.com/ About Indemn AIIndemn AI delivers conversational AI solutions tailored to the insurance industry. Its platform enables insurers, MGAs, agents, and distribution partners to deploy intelligent chat assistants that automate routine queries, support quoting and service tasks, and facilitate clearer communication across digital channels. Learn more at https://www.indemn.ai/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.