Anker Launches World’s First Smart Display Charger That Knows Your iPhone

Anker Nano 45W smart charger lifestyle image Anker Nano 45W smart charger product image Anker Nano 45W smart charger product image 3

New Anker Nano 45W smart display charger recognizes iPhone models to deliver tailored charging with real-time visibility and enhanced battery care

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker today announced the launch of the Anker Nano Charger (45W, Smart Display, 180° Foldable) , a compact wall charger designed to deliver fast and smart charging with enhanced battery care for a wide range of iPhone models. As fast charging becomes essential to modern lifestyles, the world’s first smart display charger that truly knows your iPhone automatically adjusts power delivery to support better battery longevity. First unveiled at CES 2026, the new Anker Nano 45W smart display charger combines smart device recognition, TÜV-certified Care Mode and a real-time display in a pocket-sized form factor built for modern, on-the-go lifestyles.Featuring an innovative smart display, the Anker Nano 45W smart display charger is designed for iPhone users who value both performance and design. The charger automatically recognizes supported iPhone and iPad models and delivers a tailored charging solution based on device needs and battery status. With up to 45W of power output, the charger can power an iPhone 17 to 50 percent in just 20 minutes, while remaining significantly smaller and lighter than traditional fast chargers.Smart Charging With Built-In Battery ProtectionThe Anker Nano 45W smart display charger features TÜV-certified Care Mode, which can be easily activated for overnight or extended charging sessions. In Care Mode, the charger operates at a temperature 36°F below international standards, while keeping the phone’s battery up to 9°F cooler than other 45W chargers — helping support long-term battery health*.An integrated smart display provides real-time visibility into charging power, temperature and battery status, along with interactive visual feedback that makes charging more engaging and easy to understand at a glance.Compact Design Built for Travel and Tight SpacesBeyond its smart charging capabilities, the Anker Nano 45W smart display charger is designed for modern, on-the-go use. It is approximately 47 percent smaller and 36 percent lighter than the original 30W charger, while delivering 50 percent more power. Dual foldable prongs with 90° and 180° adjustment allow the charger to fit easily into wall outlets, desk plugs and tight spaces behind furniture or inside travel and carry-on bags, while ensuring the display always faces forward for easy viewing.Smart Device RecognitionThe Anker Nano 45W smart display charger is capable of recognizing select Apple devices, including the iPhone 17, 16 and 15 series, as well as supported iPad Pro models, to deliver optimized charging performance**.Additional Features• Available in four diverse colors: Anker Black, Aurora White, Misty Blue, Cosmic Orange (coming soon).• With over 20 interfaces, get real-time updates on power, temperature, and charging modes.• Smart 3-stage charging adjusts in real time to match your device's power needs.• 1 USB-C port, 45W maximum output, utilizes Power Delivery 3.0 and GaN technology.Availability and PricingThe Anker Nano Charger (45W, Smart Display, 180° Foldable) is available now and retails for $39.99 at anker.com , Amazon.com and select retail partners in the United States. Currently on sale for $29.99 (25% off).Press KitAbout AnkerAnker is the world's leading mobile charging brand, specializing in fast charging, power banks, wireless chargers, and sustainable energy solutions. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Anker continues to develop next-gen products that empower consumers with smarter, more efficient charging. For more details, visit anker.com.PR ContactsJenna Rogers: jenna.rogers@anker.comJanet Jin: janet.jin@anker.comFootnotes*Battery temperature impacts battery life. When charging in Anker’s Care Mode, the charger operates 36°F below international standards, and the phone battery temperature runs 9°F lower than with other 45W chargers. Data from Anker lab: Maximum internal phone battery temperature during charging from 0% to 100% at an ambient temperature of 77°F.**Recognizes iPhone 17 / 16 / 15 series; 11" iPad Pro (2024 / 2023 / 2021 / 2020), 12.9" iPad Pro (2022 / 2021 / 2020), and 13" iPad Pro (2024). iPhone 17 series maximum input is 40W; charging power is limited by the device, not the charger.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.