SEMAI Launches Industry-First 'AEO Audit' to Optimize B2B Content for AI Search Overviews

New feature helps B2B marketers audit AEO readiness, identify intent gaps, and optimize pages for AI-driven search visibility.

In 2026, ranking #1 is secondary to being cited by AI. AEO Audit closes the 'attribution gap,' ensuring B2B content is the selected answer in AI Overviews and LLMs.” — Raghunath Vijayaraghavan, CEO SEMAI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEMAI, the leading AI-native search optimization platform, today announced the release of AEO Audit. This new diagnostic suite empowers B2B marketers to audit, score, and optimize content for the "Answer Engine" era specifically targeting visibility in Google AI Overviews , ChatGPT Search, and Perplexity.As traditional click-through rates (CTR) fluctuate due to AI-generated summaries, SEMAI’s AEO Audit provides a data-driven framework to ensure brand content is not just indexed, but cited as a primary source by AI agents."AEO is no longer optional for B2B companies that rely on organic growth,” said Raghunath Vijayaraghavan, Founder of SEMAI.By 2026, we estimate that over 60% of B2B research happens within AI-generated summaries before a user ever clicks a link. AEO Audit is the bridge between being indexed and being cited.Key Capabilities of AEO Audit Include:AI-Citation Scoring: Evaluates the probability of a page being used as a reference in AI Overviews.Intent-Gap Mapping: Automatically detects missing technical details that prevent AI from providing a complete answer.Answer-First Formatting: Provides structural recommendations to align content with conversational query patterns.AEO Audit is available immediately for all SEMAI enterprise subscribers. For more information, visit semai.ai.

Identify AEO topic cluster gaps and increase your AEO visibility

