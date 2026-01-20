SEMAI Launches Industry-First 'AEO Audit' to Optimize B2B Content for AI Search Overviews
New feature helps B2B marketers audit AEO readiness, identify intent gaps, and optimize pages for AI-driven search visibility.
As traditional click-through rates (CTR) fluctuate due to AI-generated summaries, SEMAI’s AEO Audit provides a data-driven framework to ensure brand content is not just indexed, but cited as a primary source by AI agents.
"AEO is no longer optional for B2B companies that rely on organic growth,” said Raghunath Vijayaraghavan, Founder of SEMAI.By 2026, we estimate that over 60% of B2B research happens within AI-generated summaries before a user ever clicks a link. AEO Audit is the bridge between being indexed and being cited.
Key Capabilities of AEO Audit Include:
AI-Citation Scoring: Evaluates the probability of a page being used as a reference in AI Overviews.
Intent-Gap Mapping: Automatically detects missing technical details that prevent AI from providing a complete answer.
Answer-First Formatting: Provides structural recommendations to align content with conversational query patterns.
AEO Audit is available immediately for all SEMAI enterprise subscribers. For more information, visit semai.ai.
Raghunath Vijayaraghavan
Cognitive Decision Works Private Limited
+91 99529 53948
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Identify AEO topic cluster gaps and increase your AEO visibility
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.