SEMAI research finds brands ranking #1 in organic search are cited by AI Overviews in 40% of queries studied.

"Ranking #1 in Google gives you a 40% shot at being cited by Google's own AI. SERP rank and AI visibility are not the same signal or the same strategy." Raghu, CEO, SEMAI” — Raghunath Vijayaraghavan, CEO SEMAI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEMAI, an AI-native Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform, has published research examining the relationship between Google Search organic rankings and Google AI Overview (GAIO) citation sources for the same queries.The research compared SERP rank #1 and rank #2 results against GAIO citations across the same queries. The data found that in 43% of cases, GAIO cited different sources from what appeared at the top of Google Search organic results. In 44.9% of queries, the same URL appeared in both the organic results and the AI Overview.KEY FINDINGS- 44.9% of queries: same exact URL appears in both SERP top results and GAIO- 43% of queries: GAIO cites completely different domains from what ranks #1 or #2 in SERP- 11.8% of queries: same domain appears in both but GAIO cites a different page from that site- Rank #1 in SERP corresponds to a GAIO citation in 40.6% of queries- Rank #2 corresponds to a GAIO citation in 15.3% of queries- Ranks #3 through #10 showed no GAIO citation conversions in the dataset"Our research shows that organic search rankings and AI Overview citations are measurably distinct signals," said Raghu, CEO and Co-Founder of SEMAI. "Brands that monitor both metrics separately are in a stronger position to understand and improve their overall search visibility."CITATION OVERLAP PATTERNSThe research identified three patterns across the queries analyzed. In Pattern A (44.9% of queries), the page ranking in SERP is the same page cited by GAIO. In Pattern B (11.8%), the same domain appears in both but GAIO cites a different page from that domain. In Pattern C (43.3%), GAIO cites sources that do not appear in the SERP top results for that query.For queries where the same domain appears in both SERP and GAIO, 79.2% of the time it is the same page. In 20.8% of cases, GAIO selects a different page from the same domain than the one ranking organically."The data highlights why monitoring organic search rankings alone may not capture the full picture of a brand's search visibility," said Raghu, CEO and Co-Founder of SEMAI. "SEMAI is designed to track both organic and AI Overview visibility so marketing teams can identify and act on gaps between the two."The research includes examples from the dataset. For the query "challenges in managing utility company compliance," v-comply.com ranked at position #1 with one blog post while GAIO cited a different blog post from the same domain.ABOUT THE RESEARCHThe research compares SERP rank #1 and rank #2 organic results against GAIO citation URLs for the same queries. Queries span AEO, GEO, enterprise AI, B2B SaaS, fintech, cybersecurity, and B2B marketing verticals. Data collected via SerpAPI in March 2026. The full report is available at semai.ai.ABOUT SEMAISEMAI is an AI-native AEO and GEO SaaS platform that tracks brand visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. SEMAI provides LLM search volume tracking, Weak/Average/Strong visibility classification, conversational journey tracking, and multi-LLM citation monitoring. Learn more at semai.ai.

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