SEMAI Research Finds B2B Brands Invisible Across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity Due to Content Mismatch

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEMAI, the AI visibility tracking platform for B2B marketing teams, today released research analyzing over 25,000 URLs cited by ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity AI over a 60-day period. The findings reveal that each AI platform cites fundamentally different content types meaning brands optimizing for one platform may be invisible on others.Blogs account for 41–55% of all AI citations. Webpages account for 38–47%.Together, just two content types drive 90%+ of all AI platform citations.While blogs and webpages dominate across all platforms, the research identifies critical differences in how each AI platform cites content — with direct implications for B2B content strategy:ChatGPT is the only platform that meaningfully cites LinkedIn posts (1.1%) and Wikipedia (2.0%), and cites academic or research-backed content at 2.2% — more than six times higher than Gemini or Perplexity. For brands targeting ChatGPT visibility, thought leadership content and data-backed publishing are direct citation levers.Perplexity is the only platform actively citing comparison pages and solution-specific pages at scale — making it uniquely important for bottom-of-funnel B2B content targeting buyers close to a purchase decision.Gemini shows the strongest preference for brand-owned blog content and avoids community sources such as Reddit and Wikipedia almost entirely — signaling that domain authority and structured editorial content are the primary citation drivers.“The data makes it clear: you cannot optimize for AI search the way you optimized for Google,” said Raghu, CEO and Co-Founder of SEMAI. “Every platform has a different citation model. Brands that treat AI visibility as a single channel are structurally invisible to a significant portion of their buyers.”The research underscores a growing disconnect in B2B marketing: while over 63% of B2B research now begins on AI platforms, most marketing teams continue to optimize primarily for Google rankings. SEMAI’s platform is designed to close this gap by tracking brand visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Claude — providing LLM search volume data, Weak/Average/Strong cluster classification, and AI-generated content calendars.“We built SEMAI because there was no way to measure what we now believe is the most important channel in B2B marketing,” Raghu added. “This research is the first step in giving marketing teams a clear, data-backed picture of where they stand in AI search.”The full research findings are available at semai.ai. B2B marketing teams can run a free AI visibility audit directly on the platform.

