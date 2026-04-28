SEMAI's Google Search Console Audit Reveals Why B2B Rankings Don't Transfer to ChatGPT

New module surfaces striking-distance queries, cannibalization gaps, and AEO citation opportunities directly from GSC data with next best actions

Most teams optimize for Google while AI engines bypass their best pages entirely. SEMAI's GSC Audit shows exactly which content is invisible to ChatGPT and Perplexity and what to fix first.” — Raghunath Vijayaraghavan, CEO SEMAI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEMAI (semai.ai), the Answer Engine Optimization platform tracking brand visibility across AI search engines, today launched its GSC Intelligence Suite, a structured audit module that takes Google Search Console data as input and outputs a prioritized content action plan built for both traditional search and AI engine citation.The launch addresses a gap that has emerged as AI-powered search becomes a primary discovery channel: brands with strong GSC performance are finding themselves invisible on ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini not because their content is weak, but because it is structured for ranking, not for being cited.The Gap GSC Alone Cannot ShowGoogle Search Console shows what queries a page ranks for. It does not show whether that page is structured to be cited by an AI engine, which funnel stage it actually serves, or whether two pages on the same domain are competing against each other for the same query cluster.SEMAI's GSC Deep Audit fills that gap. The 18-section report segments queries by brand vs. non-brand, maps content gaps across Awareness, Evaluation and Decision making funnel ,surfaces a striking-distance upgrade list for queries between positions 5 and 20, flags cannibalization conflicts, and adds a dedicated AI citeability layer identifying which existing pages are closest to being cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Gemini, and what structural changes would move them there.Every section closes with a specific next best action. Not a recommendation category a concrete fix with a rationale tied to the data.Cluster Audit: From Domain to DecisionFor teams that need scoped analysis, the GSC Cluster Audit narrows to a single query cluster and outputs micro-fixes for existing pages, a new page brief (slug, title, page type, CTA), and a 10-question follow-up query pack mapped to intent a complete brief a content team can execute without additional interpretation."Most teams are optimizing for a channel that AI engines are already bypassing," said Raghu, Founder and CEO of SEMAI. "The GSC Deep Audit tells you not just where you're losing in search it tells you which of those losses are also costing you citations in ChatGPT and Perplexity. That's the audit that matters in 2026."Availability:The GSC Intelligence Suite is live on the SEMAI platform today. Both the Deep Audit and Cluster Audit are accessible to users on the Essential plan and above.About SEMAI:SEMAI is an AEO and GEO platform available as a self-serve SaaS and an outcome-based agency delivery model. The platform tracks and grows brand visibility across AI-powered search ,ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. Founded in 2023 ,SEMAI serves B2B technology brands worldwide. Learn more at semai.ai.

How SEMAI's GSC Deep Audit Turns Your Search Console Data Into an AI-Ready Content Action Plan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.