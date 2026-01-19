Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,973 in the last 365 days.

VT State Police, Watch Commander Schedule: January 19th - 26th

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Watch Commander Schedule for the week of January 19th – 26th

 

Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.

 

Watch Commander – North

Monday, January 19th until 08:00 on Tuesday, January 20th

Lieutenant Isaac Merriam

               Isaac.Merriam@vermont.gov

 

                Tuesday, January 20th – Monday morning, January 26th

                Lieutenant Andrew Jensen

                Andrew.jensen@vermont.gov

 

Watch Commander – South

Lieutenant Robert McKenna

Robert.McKenna@vermont.gov

 

Watch Commander – Troop A (north)

Williston: 802-878-7111

St. Albans: 802-524-5993

Berlin: 802-229-9191

St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111

Derby: 802-334-8881

 

Watch Commander – Troop B (south)

Westminster: 802-722-4600

Royalton: 802-234-9933

Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421

Rutland: 802-773-9101

New Haven: 802-388-4919

 

Please visit: http://vsp.vermont.gov/stations for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VT State Police, Watch Commander Schedule: January 19th - 26th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.