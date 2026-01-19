ProServeIT Introduces Hope & Hugo: New Mascots Embodying Commitment to Exceptional Customer Experience

: Hugo and Hope ready to greet guests with a "pawsitively human" approach to tech and a side of hospitality. Hope and Hugo: Visual ambassadors for ProServeIT’s Tech for Good initiative and customer experience transformation. Bringing a human touch to professional environments: Hope and Hugo representing ProServeIT’s commitment to "unreasonable hospitality." The ProServeIT logo

ProServeIT debuts Hope & Hugo, new mascots signalling a human-first shift in tech consulting through the firm’s "Unreasonable Hospitality" CX initiative.

Technology works best when it serves people. Hope & Hugo remind us to keep the heart in our work, ensuring every connection we make is rooted in warmth, care, and a 'Tech for Good' spirit.” — Mihae Ahn, VP of Marketing

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT , a leading technology consulting firm, today announced the introduction of its new mascots, Hope & Hugo, as part of a bold initiative to redefine customer experience in the technology consulting and managed services industry Hope & Hugo are more than mascots; they are ambassadors of ProServeIT’s brand purpose and values, representing the company’s commitment to delivering unreasonable hospitality and creating extraordinary client experiences. This initiative reflects ProServeIT’s belief that technology services should be human-first, empathetic, and tailored to each client’s unique journey.“Our industry often focuses on tools and technology, but we believe the real differentiator is how we make people feel,” said Eric Sugar, CEO of ProServeIT. “Hope & Hugo symbolize our promise to go above and beyond for our clients, anticipating needs, creating magical moments, and building relationships that last.”The mascots will serve as visual storytellers for ProServeIT’s transformation, appearing in client communications, social media, and internal programs designed to inspire a culture of hospitality. Their names—Hope and Hugo—reflect optimism and strength, qualities that ProServeIT strives to bring to every client interaction.“This is not about being cute; it’s about being intentional,” said Mihae Ahn, Vice President of Marketing. “Hope & Hugo help us communicate our values in a way that’s memorable and relatable. They remind us that technology is ultimately about people.”The launch of Hope & Hugo coincides with ProServeIT’s broader Customer Experience Enhancement Program, which includes curated onboarding journeys, proactive support, and personalized engagement strategies, all aimed at making clients feel valued and understood.See how we’re putting a human face on technology, meet Hope & Hugo here About ProServeITProServeIT is a technology consultancy and a renowned Microsoft partner that helps organizations design and deliver digital and AI transformation with technical rigor and human-centered care. The firm’s differentiator is its commitment to unreasonable hospitality, creating experiences that are personalized, anticipatory, and curated for humans. ProServeIT partners with business and technology leaders to clarify strategy, accelerate outcomes, and remove friction across complex change, from cloud and data to security and modern work. The company operates with three core values: People Matter, Be Like Gumby, Do It Right. Founded in 2002, ProServeIT is headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area and serves clients across North America, with additional offices in Prince Edward Island, Illinois, New Mexico, Paris, and Ho Chi Minh City. For more information, visit www.proserveit.com

