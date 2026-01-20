EmpowerWomen 2026 Returns for its Fifth Edition to Celebrate International Women’s Day and Empower Women Leaders

Promotional banner for #EmpowerWomen Dress Drive 2026, an International Women’s Day gathering focused on leadership, allyship, and giving back in Toronto. Women leaders and allies participate in a panel discussion at a previous #EmpowerWomen event, sharing perspectives on leadership, wellbeing, and empowerment.

An executive International Women’s Day gathering focused on wellbeing, allyship, and giving back to empower women and strengthen communities.

We value allyship and encourage allies to be in the room, learning alongside women leaders. As a B Corp, we use our platform for social good, and #EmpowerWomen is close to our hearts.” — Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT , in partnership with Microsoft, Dress for Success Toronto, CAAT Pension Plan, The Benefit Code, and LineZero, is proud to announce the fifth annual #EmpowerWomen event, taking place Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Toronto. This invitation-only gathering brings together over 100 women executives, senior leaders, and allies to celebrate International Women’s Day, explore holistic wellbeing, and take meaningful action to empower women in business and beyond.Now in its fifth edition, #EmpowerWomen has become a signature event for leaders who believe that leadership is defined not only by position, but by what we choose to give. The 2026 International Women’s Day theme, Give To Gain, reflects the event’s focus on generosity, collaboration, and ripple impact—showing how supporting women benefits communities, workplaces, and opportunities far beyond the room.“At ProServeIT, empowering women is at the heart of what we do,” said Mihae Ahn, VP of Marketing at ProServeIT. “This event is designed to create a space where leaders can connect, share, and take action. Every conversation, alliance, and donation contributes to a larger ripple of impact that strengthens women, organizations, and communities.”Event highlights include:9:30-10:00 am | Check-in & Networking10:00–10:30 am | Keynote — A session designed to stay with you and inspire action.10:30–11:15 am | Panel #1: Redefining Wellbeing and Success — Body, Mind, Wealth & Relationships: A holistic conversation covering physical & mental health, financial security, relationships, and the emotional realities of leadership.11:15–12:00 pm | Panel #2: Give to Gain — Building a Better Tomorrow: Senior leaders and allies sharing candid experiences, including what we’ve been doing to make our industry more inclusive, and practical ways to multiply impact.12:00–1:00 pm | Lunch & Networking — Continue conversations, strengthen connections, and leave energized to empower others.Annual Clothing and Donation Drive – At the heart of this event is giving. Attendees are encouraged to bring clothing or contribute financially through Dress for Success Toronto, supporting women as they re-enter the workforce with confidence and independence.The event is designed to be more than a morning of panels and networking. Every detail—from the conversations formed to the alliances built, to the setting, the food, and the company of peers—is curated to leave attendees feeling empowered and ready to empower others.About #EmpowerWomenFounded by ProServeIT, #EmpowerWomen is an annual gathering for executives and allies focused on leadership, wellbeing, and advancing women in the workplace. The event creates opportunities for meaningful connection, dialogue, and action, reflecting ProServeIT’s commitment to empowerment and impact. For more information, visit https://www.proserveit.com/empower-women-clothing-drive About ProServeITProServeIT is a technology consultancy and a renowned Microsoft partner that helps organizations design and deliver digital and AI transformation with technical rigour and human-centred care. The firm’s differentiator is its commitment to unreasonable hospitality, creating experiences that are personalized, anticipatory, and curated for humans. ProServeIT partners with business and technology leaders to clarify strategy, accelerate outcomes, and remove friction across complex changes, from cloud and data to security and modern work. The company operates with three core values: People Matter, Be Like Gumby, Do It Right. Founded in 2002, ProServeIT is headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area and serves clients across North America, with additional offices in Prince Edward Island, Illinois, New Mexico, Paris, and Ho Chi Minh City. For more information, visit www.proserveit.com

