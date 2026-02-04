Empower 2026 Unites Nonprofit Leaders to Explore How Human Purpose Meets AI

A visual highlight of Empower 2026’s three core themes: Automation, Connection, and Collaboration. Promotional banner for Empower 2026 showcasing the event theme Human Purpose Meets AI, featuring animated characters and partner branding. Screenshot of the Empower 2026 fireside chat session showing two panelists and the moderator seated in a meeting room and the and the host joining via video, captured during the discussion on nonprofit AI journeys.

Empower 2026 brought together 1,000+ nonprofit professionals to explore how human purpose and AI intersect, delivering inspiring insights and standout sessions.

From our customer panel to the live demos, the most powerful moments were simple and real. Small starts, clear guardrails, and consistent habits are how nonprofits turn AI into impact.” — Mihae Ahn, VP of Marketing at ProServeIT

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, ProServeIT , in partnership with Microsoft and LineZero, proudly hosted the 7th annual Empower conference. Over the years, the Empower community has grown to more than 9,000 people, and this year did not disappoint, bringing together a vibrant community of more than 1,000 nonprofit professionals who registered and engaged with the #Empower2026 experience . This year’s theme, Human Purpose Meets AI, centred on uniting nonprofit executives, technology leaders, and sector innovators to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of mission‑driven work.The event attracted a wide range of nonprofit professionals seeking clarity, practical guidance, and examples of how AI can meaningfully support their organizations without compromising human connection or ethical responsibility.Feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive, with many calling Empower 2026 “the best Empower so far” thanks to its timely insights, emotional resonance, and highly actionable demonstrations.The conference opened with a grounding message about how AI strengthens human purpose, framed through three core subthemes: Automation, Connection, and Collaboration. Together, these themes highlighted how AI can reduce administrative workloads so teams can focus on relationships and service; how it can support more human-centered, engaged workplaces; and how nonprofits and technology partners can work more effectively by aligning data, workflows, and shared goals. Speakers emphasized that the real power of AI lies in giving time back to people, enabling deeper connection, better storytelling, and greater direct impact.Key sessions included:1. Clearing the AI FogLed by Jaime McMahon, CTO of ProServeIT, the session explored the realities of AI adoption , addressing common fears, misconceptions, and best practices for ensuring ethical, responsible implementation. Jaime highlighted the importance of trust, governance, and human oversight as foundations for every AI initiative.2. Scaling Empathy with TechnologyRepresentatives from Hospice of the Chesapeake and LineZero shared moving examples of how organizations can use AI-powered engagement tools to deepen human connection, especially across frontline teams navigating rapid change or high emotional workloads.3. Fireside Chat: Transforming Nonprofit Work with AIThe fireside chat brought together leaders from organizations like Right to Play and March of Dimes who shared candid stories about their own AI journeys. They discussed the cultural shifts that come with adopting AI, the importance of building trust across teams, and why starting small often leads to the strongest long‑term success. The conversation emphasized that real transformation happens when nonprofits combine responsible innovation with strong communication, clear data practices, and a commitment to supporting their people through change.4. Microsoft Copilot in ActionIn a dynamic live demo, Kaavya Shah showcased how Microsoft Copilot integrates across Teams, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and the browser, helping nonprofits automate documentation, draft communications, analyze data, and stay organized with next-generation meeting recap and audio‑based summaries.5. Agents 101: The Future of Nonprofit AutomationMarketing and AI consultant Katherine Quon delivered an engaging session on AI agents, demonstrating how simple, no‑code automations can eliminate repetitive tasks and transform operational efficiency. Attendees learned how agents can manage projects, summarize research, coordinate meetings, and execute workflows behind the scenes.Participants also saw how organizations can build custom agents tailored to their mission, using Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot Studio, or Agent Builder.“This event wasn’t just about technology,” said Cassandra Quintana, Marketing Manager at ProServeIT and host of the event. “It was about helping nonprofits feel confident, prepared, and inspired to use AI in a way that enhances human purpose. Today’s conversations and demos showed that AI isn’t the future; it’s already here, and it’s ready to support meaningful work.”About #EmpowerFounded in 2020, #Empower is a global, nonprofit‑focused community dedicated to helping organizations use technology as a force for good. Through its annual virtual conference and year‑round engagement, #Empower brings together nonprofit professionals and partners to share knowledge, explore innovation responsibly, and strengthen the human values at the heart of mission‑driven work.To see the recording of #Empower2026, visit: empower.proserveit.comAbout ProServeITProServeIT is a technology consultancy and a renowned Microsoft partner that helps organizations design and deliver digital and AI transformation with technical rigor and human-centered care. The firm’s differentiator is its commitment to unreasonable hospitality, creating experiences that are personalized, anticipatory, and curated for humans. ProServeIT partners with business and technology leaders to clarify strategy, accelerate outcomes, and remove friction across complex changes, from cloud and data to security and modern work. The company operates with three core values: People Matter, Be Like Gumby, Do It Right. Founded in 2002, ProServeIT is headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area and serves clients across North America, with additional offices in Prince Edward Island, Illinois, New Mexico, Paris, and Ho Chi Minh City. For more information, visit www.proserveit.com

AI for Nonprofits: Practical Strategies to Boost Productivity & Innovation | #Empower2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.