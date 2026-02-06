ProServeIT Named One of Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies for 2025

ProServeIT mascots Hope and Hugo proudly showcase the 2025 award for Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies, highlighting the company’s people‑first approach to managed IT services. At the ChannelNext Gala, the VP of Marketing—representing ProServeIT—stands at the center of the group receiving the award for excellence in managed IT services.

This award reflects the heart of our work: our people, our customers, and the meaningful connections we build through technology.” — Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT Corporation is honoured to be recognized once again as one of Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies for 2025, an award presented by TechnoPlanet and announced through its media partner E‑ChannelNEWS at the annual ChannelNext Awards Gala. This recognition celebrates top‑performing Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT service companies that excel in operational maturity, leadership, and business excellence.For ProServeIT, this award is more than a badge; it is a recognition of the heart of how the company shows up for its customers, partners, and people. It also builds on a history of multi‑year recognition and internal confirmation of repeated success over the years.ProServeIT’s culture is rooted in a simple belief: technology is ultimately about people. This year’s award is a validation of that philosophy.“Our team pours their hearts into creating stability, connection, and confidence for our customers,” said Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT. “Being named one of Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies reflect more than just our systems or processes, it highlights the people behind them. We are incredibly proud of our team and deeply grateful for this recognition.”The 50 Best Managed IT Companies Award is determined through an extensive assessment led by TechnoPlanet. Applicants are evaluated across 12 critical business areas and respond to nearly 200 best‑practice questions. The scoring process uses a sophisticated AI‑driven benchmark built on thousands of assessments of MSPs and IT service firms worldwide.This rigorous methodology ensures that recognition goes to organizations with proven leadership, strong governance, exceptional customer delivery, long‑term sustainability, and people‑first strategies.The award was formally presented at the 2025 ChannelNext Awards Gala in Toronto, a gathering that brings together leaders across Canada’s IT channel ecosystem. Winners are celebrated not only for operational excellence, but also for their contribution to strengthening the industry as a whole.ProServeIT is proud to stand alongside peers who are shaping the future of IT through innovation, care, and a commitment to continuous improvement.For more than two decades, ProServeIT has supported organizations in unlocking their digital future with secure, modern, and scalable technologies. But at its core, the company’s mission has always been far more human.Whether helping a customer maintain 24/7 critical operations, guiding a nonprofit through digital transformation , or equipping teams to adopt AI responsibly, ProServeIT leads with empathy, curiosity, and a belief that technology should be a force for good.About the AwardThe Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Award is organized by TechnoPlanet, with winners announced via E‑ChannelNEWS and celebrated at the annual ChannelNext Awards Gala. The award recognizes the top 50 MSPs, VARs, and ITSPs in Canada with the highest aggregate scores in TechnoPlanet’s national best‑practice assessment.About ProServeITProServeIT is a technology consultancy and a renowned Microsoft partner that helps organizations design and deliver digital and AI transformation with technical rigor and human-centered care. The firm’s differentiator is its commitment to unreasonable hospitality, creating experiences that are personalized, anticipatory, and curated for humans. ProServeIT partners with business and technology leaders to clarify strategy, accelerate outcomes, and remove friction across complex change, from cloud and data to security and modern work. The company operates with three core values: People Matter, Be Like Gumby, Do It Right. Founded in 2002, ProServeIT is headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area and serves clients across North America, with additional offices in Prince Edward Island, Illinois, New Mexico, Paris, and Ho Chi Minh City. For more information, visit www.proserveit.com

