Request for Proposals Issued for New Long-Term Care Homes in Watson and Estevan

The Government of Saskatchewan has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking proponents to design, build, maintain and operate new long-term care homes in Watson and Estevan.

"Our government is committed to providing the best health care for Saskatchewan seniors and safe, comfortable homes for those requiring long-term care," Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minster Lori Carr said. "The third-party approach will be the most efficient and cost-effective option and is expected to expedite delivery of both Watson and Estevan long-term care home projects."

The new Estevan long-term care home will provide 65 more beds than the existing Estevan Regional Nursing Home, for a total of 135 long-term care beds. The preferred site previously announced remains an option. However, all viable site options submitted via proposals will be considered.

"My heart is warmed with the news that the new Estevan Regional Nursing Home project is moving ahead with the issuance of a Request for Proposal to design, build, and operate our new facility,” New Estevan Regional Nursing Home (NERNH) Committee Chair Don Kindopp said. “Our elders deserve to live in a more home-like environment supported by the continuation of the excellent care they now receive. The NERNH Committee looks forward to developing a strong new relationship with whoever is awarded the RFP. My thanks to our MLA, the Honourable Lori Carr, who has been such a strong advocate, and to our Saskatchewan Government that has decided to take this new path.”

Watson's Quill Plains Centennial Lodge is currently home to 52 long-term care residents and the new home will offer 60 long-term care beds. The RFP includes replacement of the attached health centre, which when complete, will continue to be operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority through a lease back of the space.

“When we started discussing the replacement of our long-term care facility, we were alarmed by the estimated costs to our communities and the Saskatchewan taxpayers,” Quill Plains Health Care Foundation Chair Norma Webber said. “A huge thank you to our Health Ministers for hearing us out and working together on an alternative way to build a new home without compromising quality of life and care for our residents. We look forward to this partnership moving forward.”

Saskatchewan has a long history of strong partnerships with third party providers for the delivery of health care services and there are long-term care centres across the province operating under similar partnership models. The Watson and Estevan long-term care homes will be owned and operated by the third parties but will be required to follow all Saskatchewan regulations and standards.

As the need for long-term care services continues to increase in Saskatchewan, the Watson and Estevan long-term care home projects are part of the government's overall commitment to improve long-term care services and facilities across the province.

The 2025-26 Provincial Budget allotted over $400 million to support acute and long-term care facility replacement and expansion projects, including $4 million to advance the Watson and Estevan long-term care projects. Submissions will be reviewed and a contract for each facility is expected to be in place by summer 2026.

