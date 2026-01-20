Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend - Full Band List

The VLV29 Poster Poster with band names VLV R 'n' B SHOW

Full list of bands playing at the 29th Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend - The Longest Running Music Festival in Las Vegas

The Greatest 50's Rock 'n' Roll Event you will ever attend.” — Tom Ingram

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This April sees the 29th Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, the longest running music festival in Las Vegas. This year it has one of the greatest line up of band playing 1950's style Rock 'n' Roll, Rhythm 'n' Blues, Doo Wop, Western Swing and more. The event is 4 days and nights long and also includes a Vintage & Classic Car Show with all cars built before 1964 and period correct. 3 days of Pool Parties. Tons of dancing with 20 Record Hops. Burlesque Shows, Vendors, Tattooists, Meet Ups and much more. Tickets are selling fast at www.vivalasvegas.net Here is the list of bands:Danni West & The Wildest - Lil Mo & The Dynaflos - Bodhi Corbett - Petunia & The Vipers - Marshall Scott Warner - The Knockout Kings - The Escobars - The Barntwisters - Mercedes Moore Band - Angela Tini - THE VLV R'n'B SHOW featuring The Extraordinaires, Earl Jackson, The Treats (Gabriel & Felicia), Saudia Young & Shy - Linda Gail Lewis - The Desperados - Dani & The Delinquents - Pachuco Jose Y Los Diamantes - Cave Catt Sammy - The Unknowns - Bang, Bang! - Earl Jackson - *The Hi Boys - *Gizzelle - *JASON D. WILLIAMS - *DALE WATSON - *THE GO-GETTERS - BIG SANDY & THE FLYRITE BOYS - CARLOS & THE BANDIDOS - The Casey Sisters - The Alpha Rhythm Kings - The Honkytonk Wranglers - THE JIVE ACES - The Messed UP Trio - Luis Zander - The Dirty Boogie Boys - Saudia Young - Hipshot Nic, Union Avenue - Shanda & The Howlers - Geo & The Hotwires - Cherry Rat - Bo Peep & The Backbeat - The Wandering Wranglers - Dekes Guitar Geek Show - Dave & Deke Hillbilly Fest*At the Car ShowAlso, there is the Big VIVA LAS VEGAS BURLESQUE SHOW - The Burlesque Competition - Queen Of The Car Show Competition - Jiving Classes and more

Events at Viva Las Vegas

