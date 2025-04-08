Just 2 Weeks Away: 4 Days of Rockabilly, Classic Cars, Burlesque & Pool Parties — Viva Las Vegas Returns April 24–27

Viva Las Vegas #28 Logo Singer and actress IMELDA MAY with DARREL HIGHAM at VLV Les Greene at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend by Harold Mountain

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend returns April 24–27! 4 days of music, cars, fashion & dancing 'til 7am. Tickets at vivalasvegas.net.

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is on! In just two weeks, the legendary Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend returns for its 28th year — April 24–27, 2025 — at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most unforgettable weekends of the year.As the largest rockabilly event in the U.S. and the longest-running music festival in Las Vegas, Viva brings together 9,000 fans from over 20 countries, with up to 15,000 attending the iconic Saturday Classic Car Show. This is your moment to grab tickets and get ready for four days and nights of high-energy music, vintage fashion, retro culture — and nonstop fun.The 2025 lineup features 75 bands and 25 DJs from around the world, spanning rockabilly, rhythm & blues, and vintage rock ’n’ roll. Highlights include:Imelda May (Ireland) performing her signature rockabilly hits* The first Chop Tops reunion in a decade* Les Greene, the electrifying voice of Little Richard in the hit film ELVIS* Johnny Pandora (Japan), high-octane rock n roll with modern 1950s flair* Bobby Brooks Wilson, channeling the soul and spirit of his legendary bio-father, Jackie Wilson* Alton & Jimmy (Sun Records), a rare appearance from original rockabilly legendsReturning as a fan-favorite– VLV RnB Showcase brings together a world-class supergroup to perform scorching ‘50s R&B hits. There's also major buzz around a wave of new-gen rockabilly artists in their 20s shaking things up and keeping the flame alive.The VLV Classic Car Show features 800–1,000 vintage pre-1964 cars, iconic movie vehicles, five live bands, and the always-packed VLV Pin-Up Contest. Car show tickets are available separately — and kids under 15 are free with an adult!And that’s just the beginning. All weekend long, you can:Hit the dance floor 'til 7 a.m. at late-night record hops* Lounge poolside or dive in at three days of Tiki Pool Parties with live DJs and tropical vibes* Catch dazzling burlesque showcases and the annual burlesque competition* Marvel at the Vintage Fashion Show* Join in dance lessons, contests, burlesque bingo, and explore the tattoo lounge* Shop over 120 vintage vendors* Connect at special meetups for singles, POC, sober guests, and LGBTQ+ attendeesThe Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend takes place at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103. Tickets for the festival and car show are available now at www.vivalasvegas.net — don’t wait!Get your tickets today — the party of the year is just two weeks away!For media inquiries, contact: alisha@vivalasvegas.net

Viva Las Vegas #28 Promo Video

