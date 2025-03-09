Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Presents The World-Famous Burlesque Show

Audrey DeLuxe & Madeline Sinclaire Raquel Reed Audrey DeLuxe's Burlesque Bingo

This year's show is The Legend Era, featuring some of the best burlesque artists paying tribute to the burlesque stars of the past

This is a show not to be missed” — Tom Ingram

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 28th Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend takes place in Las Vegas, NV April 24th-27th. In addition to the rockabilly bands, vintage shopping, and vintage car show, you’ll see The World-Famous Burlesque Show.Headlining performers include Raquel Reed, Banbury Cross, Audrey DeLuxe, Elle Dorado, and Bawdy Suit.This year’s extravaganza is called The Legend Era and will take the audience on a trip throughout burlesque history. Opulent props and decadent costumes sprinkled with comedy and bump-n-grind performances make this show one of the best burlesque shows in the world. Past performers have included Dita Von Teese, John Waters, and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.The show takes place in The Orleans Hotel & Casino Showroom on April 25th with three showtimes- 3:30, 6:00, and 8:30 PM.Other burlesque events at Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend include Burlesque Bingo “The striptease game show where we take it off... YOU WIN!” and The Miss Viva Las Vegas Burlesque Competition.Tickets for Viva Las Vegas are available now at www.vivalasvegas.net Viva Las Vegas is organized by Tom Ingram. Originally from the UK, he now lives in California. He has been presented with The Key To The City of Las Vegas and the Mayor has designated Tom Ingram Day in Las Vegas on 2 occasions. Tom is a DJ on Rockin 247 Radio and an actor having appeared in a memorable scene in Quadropheia (1979), Knight to F4 (2005), Smile Now Cry Later (2013), Avenues (2013) and Detention (in Post Prod). Tom always always makes himself available to event attendees.Thomas P IngramTom Ingram Productions Inc+1 562-496-4287

The 2024 Viva Las Vegas Burlesque Show.

