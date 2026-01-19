Squire Locks USA now offering world-class security at Lowe’s stores nationwide

Squire's Combination Bolt with three-wheel combi lock is great for sheds Squire's Combination Bolt with five-wheel combi lock is perfect for outbuildings Squire's CP50ATLS combination padlock is ideal for outbuildings or sheds

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Squire Locks USA, sister company to British padlock manufacturer Squire, one of the oldest lock makers in the world and makers of the world’s strongest production padlock, is bringing a selection of its padlocks to Lowe’s stores nationwide.Squire Locks USA is introducing its range to all Lowe’s stores nationwide, offering a wider selection of high-quality, high-performance padlocks for the professional.It’s estimated that around $1 billion worth of equipment is stolen from construction sites across the US each year, leading to loss of income and costly replacements. With power tools one of the most stolen items from toolboxes and equipment storage, investing in highly secure padlocks, such as those from Squire Locks USA, is essential to keep tools secure.The All Terrain/All Weather Combination Padlock line will provide pro-customers with heavy-duty options specifically designed to withstand tough, outdoor conditions. Salt spray tested for 312 hours and with hardened steel shackles, these padlocks are ideal for securing toolboxes, lock boxes and machinery.Lowe’s will also carry the Combination Bolt line. Available in three, four or five-digit combinations, combo bolts are ideal for securing outbuildings, gates or storage boxes. The die cast lock body and steel bolt ensures protection from all weather conditions, while high pick resistance keeps tools and property safe and secure. Keybolt also joins the Lowe’s range – offering a keyed alternative housed in a steel lock body.Providing high levels of security with a customizable four-wheel combination, the Vulcan Combi 40 padlock will also be available in Lowe’s stores nationwide. The hardened boron steel shackle paired with a die cast alloy body is rust-proof and delivers the ultimate durability, making the Vulcan Combi 40 ideal for locking toolboxes and machinery outdoors. Also available in a longer 2.5 inch shackle, the Vulcan Combi 40 line offers versatile security for a range of indoor and outdoor uses.Founded in 1780 in Britain and currently celebrating its 245th anniversary, Squire is the oldest lock-maker in the world. It has an unrivaled reputation for innovation, craftsmanship, and engineering excellence, serving a variety of industries from home security to the commercial and industrial sectors.Among Squire’s most renowned products is the nearly impenetrable StrongholdSS100CS. A heavy-duty padlock with a 2kg solid steel lock body, the StrongholdSS100CS is widely considered to be the strongest production padlock in the world, boasting some of the highest security certifications on the market.John Squire, Global CEO at Squire, comments: “We’re proud to have been at the forefront of lock-making for 245 years – and for a long time have seen America as one of our most important markets. We are excited to partner with Lowe’s stores nationwide, making our padlocks even more widely available to professionals.“Now, Lowe’s customers will be able to protect their tools and sites with exceptionally secure padlocks that result from generations of British lock-making experience.”The Squire padlocks are available in Lowe’s stores now.Learn more about Squire Locks USA here: https://squirelocksusa.com/

