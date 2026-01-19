K-pop Group Billlie Announces New Pre-Release Single, cloud palace ~ false awakening

Photo Credit: MYSTIC STORY Photo Credit: MYSTIC STORY

Featuring all of the members, the pre-release single offers a glimpse into Billlie’s upcoming album

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K-pop group, Billlie , who are known for their storytelling and being conceptual artists, have announced that they will be making a comeback with all of their members (SIYOON, SHEON, TSUKI, MOON SUA, HARAM, SUHYEON, and HARUNA) on January 27th for their pre-release single, cloud palace ~ false awakening.The comeback was announced with a poster titled GRANT OF ADMITTANCE and an audio snippet on the group’s official social media channels and is the beginning of the next chapter following the release of their mini album, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one, which included the globally beloved track “GingaMingaYo (the strange world).” “cloud palace,” the main track of this pre-release single album, was originally an unreleased song that Billlie performed at their fan meeting for their fourth debut anniversary in November 2025, after which the group received a strong demand for the official release of the song. The upcoming single is expected to act as a key that opens the door to Billlie’s next album.Billlie has steadily expanded their global presence through international activities in Japan, the United States, the Middle East, and Spain, delivering powerful live performances. In September 2025, the group appeared on Apple TV+’s music show KPOPPED, where they performed collaborative stages alongside Patti LaBelle and Megan Thee Stallion, demonstrating musical versatility that transcends genres and borders. Fans can expect that in 2026 the group will continue to share and define their identity as “conceptual K-pop icons,” grounded in their solid, distinctive storytelling through their upcoming music and performances.ABOUT BilllieBilllie is a seven-member K-pop girl group under MYSTIC STORY. The members include SIYOON, SHEON, TSUKI, MOON SUA, HARAM, SUHYEON, and HARUNA. Billlie’s group name holds the meaning of “expressing our B-side, or inner identity, that everyone holds and can relate to.” Billlie debuted on November 10, 2021, with their first mini-album, the Billage of perception : chapter one. Its title track, “RING X RING,” was created by hitmaker duo Lee Minsu and Kim Eana, and announced the beginning of Billlie’s unique lore based on a mysterious event that happened in a village.In 2022, the group released two mini-albums, the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one and the Billage of perception: chapter two, to expand on their uniquely creative storytelling. Their fourth mini-album, which was released in March 2023, the Billage of perception: chapter three, was also nominated for the Best K-pop Album at the 21st Korean Music Awards. In February 2024, Billlie debuted in Japan with their first Japanese mini-album, Knock-on Effect.In October 2024, Billlie released their fifth mini-album, appendix: Of All We Have Lost, with the title track “remembrance candy,” for which a veteran artist, IU, wrote the lyrics, and completed the group’s genre with a more dynamic sound.Billlie successfully completed their first world tour, Our FLOWERLD (Belllie've You), in March 2025, captivating audiences across 31 cities throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. Also, Billlie appeared on Apple TV+’s KPOPPED, collaborating with legendary artist Patti LaBelle for “Lady Marmalade,” and with iconic artist Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage.”

