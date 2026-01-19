Catch The Young Releases their First Full-Length Album, EVOLVE

Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

Catch The Young Amplifies their Artistry in their 14-track release

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catch The Young , a Korean alternative pop-rock band, has released their first full-length album, EVOLVE, after releasing two mini-albums and several singles since their debut in November 2023. Within their own genre of “youth pop-rock,” the band has been exploring multiple sounds and messages surrounding the core topic of “youth.” Through EVOLVE, Catch The Young builds on that topic and explores the various facets and emotions of youth that are not spoken about enough, including emotional wounds, anxiety, growth, and hope.“Catch The Young’s first full-length album, EVOLVE, is finally out! We have prepared a lot for this album, so we’ll showcase our best selves that we haven’t shared yet, and we hope you look forward to it. We also promise that we’ll visit and meet many fans overseas this year!” – Sani, Leader and Bassist of Catch The YoungEVOLVE includes 14 tracks, all of which were created and produced by the members of Catch The Young. The title track, “Amplify,” is a new-wave track reinterpreted in Catch The Young’s style, showcasing the band’s determination, energy, and passion to amplify their music that never stops, even when there are limits and obstacles in the way. The album features solo vocal focus tracks from Catch The Young’s leader and bassist Sani (“28 Hours”), main vocalist Namhyun (“I’m Already In Love With You”), and keyboardist and vocalist Junyong (“Reperio”). “28 Hours” is about difficulty sleeping and feeling lost, as if one is living on a different day cycle from others. With “I’m Already In Love With You,” the album’s tone shifts in theme from the challenges that come with reality to romance, directly explaining how falling in love can make one smile all day. “Reperio” encourages the listeners to “feel the moment,” find a new version of themselves, and enjoy the rhythm without any fear. The album also includes “지금 내 앞에 서 있는 네게 (To You, Standing Before Me),” which shares the band’s gratitude to those who have helped them to become who they are today. The music and words share the band's hope that their listeners will smile happily with them, and the band also promises more days together. EVOLVE closes with “The Young Wave (2026 Remix),” a new remix version of Catch The Young’s first instrumental track that was released in April 2025.“We’ve been waiting to release our first full-length album, and now we’re very excited, thrilled, and nervous about it at the same time. More than anything, I’m glad that Catch The Young has improved further as a band, and I hope you listen to our new album a lot!” – Junyong, Member and Keyboardist of Catch The YoungThroughout 2025, Catch The Young released five singles (“You, Always (2025),” “The Young Wave,” “Ideal Type,” “In Your Arms,” and “발걸음 (FOOTSTEPS)”) and performed at three major festivals in Korea (Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival, Sound Planet Festival). Members Sani and Kihoon also participated in Mnet’s survival program for a new global band, STEAL HEART CLUB, and performed covers of iconic K-pop songs like “Drowning” by WOODZ and “Lovesick Girls” by BLACKPINK . In 2026, the band plans to continue promoting their new album, creating more music, and embarking on international stages to meet their global fans in person.About Catch The YoungCatch The Young is a South Korean alternative pop-rock band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023, with their first mini album, Catch The Young : Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo. The band calls its music genre ‘youth pop-rock,’ encapsulating the core topic of youth and the band’s strength in harmony, multi-vocal, and performance skills. In less than a year since their debut, they performed at the biggest music festivals in Korea, including the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival in 2024, which they performed for the second time in a row in 2025. As the next generation K-Rock band, they plan to take on new challenges and expand their activities globally by releasing new music, as well as promoting and performing in and out of Korea.

CATCH THE YOUNG 'Amplify' Music Video

