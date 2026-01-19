Lowe’s welcomes Squire Locks USA to its shelves

Squire's Combination Bolt with three-wheel combi lock Squire's Combination Bolt with five-wheel combi lock Squire's CP50ATLS combination padlock is ideal for outbuildings or sheds

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Squire Locks USA, sister company to British padlock manufacturer Squire, one of the oldest lock makers in the world and makers of the world’s strongest production padlock, is bringing a selection of its padlocks to Lowe’s stores nationwide.Squire Locks USA is introducing its range to all Lowe’s stores, offering a wider selection of high-quality, high-performance padlocks for both the professional and DIY customers.Alongside its range of high-performance, high-quality padlocks, Squire Locks USA will also offer personalized customer service and dedicated product merchandising to support the roll out of the lines into Lowe’s stores nationwide.John Squire, Global CEO at Squire, comments: “We’re proud to have been at the forefront of lock-making for 245 years – and for a long time have seen America as one of our most important markets. We are excited to partner with Lowe’s, making our padlocks even more widely available to both professionals and homeowners.With our unmatched heritage, trusted quality, and innovative design, we offer a clear competitive advantage in the market, offering customers security they can rely on and retailers a brand with proven demand.”The All Terrain/All Weather Combination Padlocks will provide customers with a heavy-duty option specifically designed to withstand tough, outdoor conditions. Salt-spray tested for 312 hours and with hardened steel shackles, these padlocks are ideal for securing toolboxes, sheds or outdoor storage buildings.For keyless security, Lowe’s will also carry the Combination Bolt line. Available in three, four or five-digit combinations, the Combination Bolts are ideal for securing outdoor storage buildings, gates and storage boxes. The die cast lock body and steel bolt ensures protection from the elements, while high pick resistance ensures possessions stay safe and secure. Keybolt also joins the Lowe’s range – offering a keyed alternative housed in a steel lock body.Providing high levels of security with a customizable four-wheel combination, the Vulcan Combi 40 padlock will also be available in Lowe’s stores nationwide. A hardened boron steel shackle paired with a die cast alloy body delivers durability and corrosion resistance, making the Vulcan Combi 40 ideal for securing outdoor spaces. Also available in a longer 2.5 inch shackle, the Vulcan Combi 40 line offers versatile security for a range of indoor and outdoor uses.Founded in 1780 in Britain and currently celebrating its 245th anniversary, Squire is the oldest lock-maker in the world. It has an unrivaled reputation for innovation, craftsmanship, and engineering excellence, serving a variety of industries from home security to the commercial and industrial sectors.Among Squire’s most renowned products is the near-impenetrable StrongholdSS100CS. A heavy-duty padlock with a 2kg solid steel lock body, the StrongholdSS100CS is widely considered to be the strongest production padlock in the world, boasting some of the highest security certifications on the market.The Squire padlocks are available in Lowe’s stores now.Learn more about Squire Locks USA here: https://squirelocksusa.com/ Follow on social media – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

