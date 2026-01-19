King Salman Global Academy Launches Digital Platform for Arabic Language Learning

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language (KSGAAL) has launched “Ahlan Wa Sahlan,” an integrated digital learning platform designed to teach Arabic to both native and non-native speakers, offering a flexible learning experience that combines reliable academic content with the latest interactive technologies.The platform provides comprehensive programs covering general language skills across five levels, as well as specialized programs in professional fields such as management, health, and sports. Learners can progress at their own pace, supported by standardized assessment tools and comprehensive tests.It features an interactive design that delivers customized content for each learner group. Its user interface supports five languages, provides ongoing technical assistance, and offers educational institutions advanced capabilities for content management, learner organization, program customization, and accurate performance tracking through analytical reports.The launch is part of KSGAAL's efforts to expand the global reach of Arabic language education through innovative digital solutions that enhance learning efficiency and strengthen the presence of Arabic in education, culture, and digital communication.The platform is available at: https://ahlan.ksaa.gov.sa/ar/web/home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.