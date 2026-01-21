BLR’s TrainingToday Recognized as a Capterra Top- Rated Solution

BLR today announced that TrainingToday®, its workforce training platform, has earned Capterra’s Top Rated badge, a software discovery and review platform.

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLR today announced that TrainingToday, its workforce training platform, has earned Capterra’s Top Rated badge, a software discovery and review platform. The designation recognizes products that receive consistently high ratings from verified users and demonstrates sustained market relevance.Capterra’s Top Rated badges are awarded to only 25 products based on a proprietary blend of user ratings and product popularity, drawing from verified reviews submitted over a two-year period. Products must meet minimum review thresholds, serve users in the United States, and demonstrate relevance across multiple industries to qualify.TrainingToday met these criteria through consistent user feedback and use across a range of industries and training needs. The platform combines a learning management system with a library of courses developed by BLR’s in-house legal, EHS, and instructional design experts. The platform supports multiple industries, offers content in English and Spanish, and meets SCORM and accessibility standards.This real-world use is reflected in feedback from verified users. Reviews cited by Capterra reference ease of navigation, clarity of course content, and the ability to track training completion across teams and departments.“Recognition from Capterra as a Top Rated solution is particularly meaningful because it’s based on user feedback,” said Sarah Englyng, eLearning Manager at BLR. “It reflects how organizations are using TrainingToday to manage compliance training, support workforce development, and maintain visibility into learning outcomes.”For more information about TrainingToday, visit BLR's website About BLRFor nearly 50 years, BLR has been the trusted compliance and training partner for HR and EHS teams operating in highly regulated industries. Our suite of products has continuously evolved to meet today's regulatory requirements and industry demands. With long-standing expertise in HR legislative and EHS regulatory compliance, BLR is uniquely positioned to equip businesses with the guidance needed to navigate federal and state regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and foster a safe and productive working environment. Staying true to our founding purpose and unwavering commitment to quality and accuracy, we empower businesses with the knowledge needed to navigate today’s dynamic business and regulatory environments.

