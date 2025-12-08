BLR’s EHS Hero® launches 25 industry-specific Learning Tracks for targeted safety training

BLR® has enhanced its EHS Hero® platform with curated Learning Tracks to help safety professionals deliver accurate, OSHA-aligned training faster.

Safety leaders are constantly balancing regulatory demands with real-world risk management. These curated tracks take the guesswork out of training.” — Tim Fagan, EHS Managing Editor

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With rising inspection demands and growing training gaps, BLRhas enhanced its EHS Heroplatform with curated Learning Tracks—organized by industry, role, and hazard—to help safety professionals deliver accurate, OSHA-aligned training faster.“Safety leaders are constantly balancing regulatory demands with real-world risk management. These curated tracks take the guesswork out of training by guiding managers directly to what’s required—and what’s effective—for their teams.” Tim Fagan, EHS Managing Editor at BLREach track includes required and recommended training materials, tailored to over 65 specific roles across high-risk sectors like construction, motor carriers, hazardous waste, hazmat transportation, healthcare, and warehousing. With filters by content type and language, safety managers can easily plan and deliver training that meets regulatory requirements without redundancy or delays.This enhancement reinforces BLR’s commitment to providing safety leaders with practical tools to reduce risk, simplify compliance, and align with real-world workplace needs. Whether onboarding new hires or conducting refresher training, safety managers can now deliver targeted instructor-led training that aligns with OSHA standards and reflects real-world job hazards.All content within the Learning Tracks is regularly updated as part of EHS Hero’s continuous review process to stay aligned with evolving standards. This commitment to accuracy and ease of use is why the platform remains a top-rated solution by G2, Environment + Energy Leader, and thousands of safety professionals nationwide.Discover how EHS Hero’s new Learning Tracks can streamline your approach to compliance training. Visit BLR's website to get started.About BLR:For nearly 50 years, BLR has been the trusted compliance and training partner for HR and EHS teams operating in highly regulated industries. Our suite of products has continuously evolved to meet today's regulatory requirements and industry demands. With long-standing expertise in HR legislative and EHS regulatory compliance, BLR is uniquely positioned to equip businesses with the guidance needed to navigate federal and state regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and foster a safe and productive working environment. Staying true to our founding purpose and unwavering commitment to quality and accuracy, we empower businesses with the knowledge needed to navigate today’s dynamic business and regulatory environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.