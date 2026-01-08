BLR’s TrainingToday earns Gold for its workforce training platform

BLR announced that TrainingToday, its workforce training platform, has been awarded in the Best Advance in Learning Management Technology by Brandon Hall Group.

Our focus has been on accuracy, usability, and measurable outcomes, particularly for organizations with limited time and resources.” — Kim St. Lawrence, Senior Vice President of Product, BLR

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLR announced that TrainingToday, its workforce training platform, has been awarded in the Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Compliance Training category in a national awards program honoring technology solutions that demonstrate clear business value, innovation, and measurable results.TrainingToday is a comprehensive online training platform that combines a configurable learning management system (LMS) with industry- and state-specific course libraries developed and maintained by BLR’s in-house subject matter experts. The platform supports compliance, onboarding, and professional development initiatives across a wide range of organization types.Judges recognized TrainingToday for its ability to deliver consistent, compliant training through expert-developed courses and a configurable learning management system used across HR, environmental health and safety (EHS), and professional development programs.“This award recognizes the practical work our teams do every day, monitoring regulatory changes, translating requirements into clear training, and supporting a platform that organizations can actually manage,” said Kim St. Lawrence, Senior Vice President of Product at BLR. “Our focus has been on accuracy, usability, and measurable outcomes, particularly for organizations with limited time and resources.”To learn more about what made TrainingToday a Gold award winner, explore the course topics on BLR’s Employee Training page, or visit the Learning Management System page to see how TrainingToday delivers a modern, compliance-focused learning experience. Organizations can also schedule a consultation with a TrainingToday expert to learn more.About BLRFor nearly 50 years, BLR has been the trusted compliance and training partner for HR and EHS teams operating in highly regulated industries. Our suite of products has continuously evolved to meet today's regulatory requirements and industry demands. With long-standing expertise in HR legislative and EHS regulatory compliance, BLR is uniquely positioned to equip businesses with the guidance needed to navigate federal and state regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and foster a safe and productive working environment. Staying true to our founding purpose and unwavering commitment to quality and accuracy, we empower businesses with the knowledge needed to navigate today’s dynamic business and regulatory environments.

