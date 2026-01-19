Eagle Americas Expands Into the Western U.S. With High West Machine Tool

High West Machine Tool joins Eagle Americas

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Americas is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with High West Machine Tool, extending Eagle’s agent network into the Western United States across California, Arizona, Utah, and Nevada. Founded by industry expert Brad Dunn, High West Machine Tool brings a modern, solutions-driven approach to CNC technology representation and will play a key role in supporting Eagle’s rapidly growing customer base throughout the region.“Our goal is to bring Eagle’s high-performance laser cutting solutions to manufacturers across the United States, supported by local expertise and service,” said Chad Jackson, CEO of Eagle Americas. “Brad’s technical depth, industry experience, and commitment to customer success make High West Machine Tool the ideal partner for Eagle in the West.”High West founder Brad Dunn is a seasoned product leader and technical sales professional with nearly two decades of experience in machining, manufacturing, and strategic business development. Known for his deep technical understanding, data-driven approach, and focus on customer success, Dunn’s leadership emphasizes staying ahead of industry trends - ensuring customers have access to the most advanced fabrication technologies to maximize profitability.“Manufacturers in the Western U.S. are pushing for greater speed, quality, and efficiency, and choosing the right technology partner is crucial for long-term success,” said Dunn. “Eagle’s engineering and performance set a new benchmark in the industry, and I’m proud to represent a brand that delivers real competitive advantage.”With High West Machine Tool joining its network, Eagle Americas continues to strengthen its footprint across the United States by building strong regional partnerships. This ensures manufacturers can invest with confidence - knowing they have access to the latest laser technology and the support needed to thrive in a highly competitive industry.For more information about High West Machine Tool, please contact: bdunn@highwestmachinetool.com.To contact Eagle Americas, please email team@eaglelasersusa.com.

