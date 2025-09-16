Brendon DiVincenzo joins Eagle Americas as Director of Sales & Technology

Brendon DiVincenzo joins Eagle Americas as Director of Sales & Technology, bringing 15+ years of laser and automation expertise.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brendon DiVincenzo Appointed Director of Sales & Technology at Eagle Americas Corp.Eagle Americas Corp. announces the appointment of Brendon DiVincenzo as its Director of Sales & Technology. In this role, Brendon will work alongside Chad Jackson, CEO, and Dan Cortez, Executive Vice President & COO, to drive the technical vision and product strategy for the newly formed subsidiary.Brendon brings over 15 years of expertise in laser and automation solutions to Eagle Americas. Most recently, he served as Sales Manager – Americas at Fehr Warehouse Solutions Inc., where he led regional sales initiatives from August 2024 to April 2025. Prior to that, he spent nearly eight years at a major sheet metal working machines manufacturer, rising to the position of Regional Head of Solutions Americas, and overseeing product management, business strategy, and automation solutions. Earlier roles included Product Manager for Laser and Automation and Solutions Architect for flat and tube laser systems.“Brendon’s deep technical knowledge and proven leadership in advanced manufacturing technologies make him the ideal person to spearhead our technology roadmap,” said Chad Jackson. “His track record in driving innovation and sales across the Americas will be invaluable as we expand our footprint and bring Eagle’s industry-leading solutions to new markets.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.