Eagle Americas Partners with C4 Industrial to Expand Presence in the South-Central U.S.

Eagle Americas announced a strategic partnership with C4 Industrial

Eagle Americas partners with C4 Industrial to expand its agent network in the South-Central U.S., covering OK, KS, MO, NE, and AR.

C4 Industrial’s history, technical expertise, and strong customer relationships make them an ideal partner” — Chad Jackson, CEO of Eagle Americas Corp

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Americas announces a strategic partnership with C4 Industrial, a trusted supplier of advanced manufacturing equipment and consumables. This collaboration expands Eagle’s U.S. agent network across Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas, and Arkansas, bringing world-class fiber laser technology closer to manufacturers in the region.Founded in 1972, C4 Industrial has been helping manufacturers maximize efficiency and productivity for over 50 years. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of fabrication and machining equipment, including fiber lasers , press brakes, plasma and waterjet systems, machining centers, along with a wide range of consumables and supply chain solutions.“C4 Industrial’s history, technical expertise, and strong customer relationships make them an ideal partner,” said Chad Jackson, CEO of Eagle Americas Corp. “Together, we’ll help manufacturers in the South-Central region reach new levels of performance and profitability.”Ed Raschen, President of C4 Industrial, added:“Our mission has always been to deliver the right solutions for long-term customer success. Partnering with Eagle Americas allows us to bring world-class fiber laser technology to our region, supported by the same service-first approach our customers have relied on since 1972.”With C4 Industrial joining its growing U.S. network, Eagle Americas continues to strengthen its ability to deliver productivity, reliability, and growth to manufacturers nationwide.For more information about C4 Industrial, please contact Ed Raschen, President — ed@c4industrial.comTo contact Eagle Americas, please write to team@eaglelasersusa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.