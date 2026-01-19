ThreatMate Appoints Patrick Albert as Chief Operating Officer

Veteran MSP platform leader brings two decades of N-able, SolarWinds, and Auvik experience to lead ThreatMate’s AI-driven next chapter

Patrick knows how MSPs buy and run technology, and he knows how to turn innovation into platforms that scale as we accelerate through AI driven growth” — Anup Ghosh

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThreatMate, a cybersecurity platform built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the appointment of Patrick Albert as Chief Operating Officer (COO).Albert brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling MSP software platforms. He joined ThreatMate in 2025 as Vice President of Product, where he led the company’s transformation into a modern, MSP-ready security platform spanning Microsoft 365 security baselines, automated pentesting, external attack surface monitoring, and multi-tenant operations, with AI embedded across the product and business.Under Albert’s leadership, ThreatMate has made AI a foundational part of how the company operates, shaping how risk is analyzed, prioritized, and delivered to MSPs.As COO, Albert will lead product, customer success, operations, and ThreatMate’s partner and distributor ecosystem, with a mandate to scale the company through AI-driven automation, execution, and ecosystem growth.“Patrick has spent his entire career inside the MSP ecosystem,” said Anup Ghosh, CEO of ThreatMate. “He knows how MSPs buy and run technology, and he knows how to turn innovation into platforms that scale. He is the right leader to guide ThreatMate into its next phase of AI driven growth.”“The world is at a real inflection point, and for MSPs it is existential,” said Albert. “Intelligent systems are reshaping how work gets done and how services are delivered. ThreatMate has the opportunity to re-found itself around that shift, building a security company where automation and intelligence allow MSPs to protect more customers with fewer people.”At ThreatMate, AI is no longer a feature—it is the infrastructure that powers how the company operates, innovates, and scales, empowering MSP partners to do the same for their customers.Before joining ThreatMate, Albert was Vice President of Product at Auvik Networks, helping drive broad MSP adoption and growth. Earlier, he held senior leadership roles at N-able and SolarWinds, where he led platform expansion, integrations, and acquisitions.Across his career, Albert has built and led product, product marketing, and UX teams focused on helping MSPs grow recurring revenue through better automation, visibility, and customer outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.