ThreatMate Secures $3.2M Seed Round Led by Top Down Ventures to Redefine Attack Surface Management for MSPs

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThreatMate, the AI-powered cybersecurity startup revolutionizing attack surface management for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced it raised $3.2 million in a seed funding round led by Top Down Ventures’ Founders Fund I, with participation from Runtime Ventures and Blu Ventures. This investment marks a significant milestone for ThreatMate as it expands its mission to empower MSPs with enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions tailored for the SMB market.Strategic Backing to Accelerate GrowthThe funding round brings together investors with deep expertise in scaling cybersecurity and MSP-focused software companies. Top Down Ventures, known for its focus on high-impact SaaS businesses within the MSP space, joins Runtime Ventures and Blu Ventures in backing ThreatMate’s vision to transform attack surface management."ThreatMate is tackling one of the most pressing challenges in cybersecurity today: giving MSPs the tools to manage and secure their customers' rapidly expanding attack surfaces,” said Chris Day, Founding Partner at Top Down Ventures. Chris Day notes, “Their approach combines AI, machine learning, and automation into a seamless platform that MSPs can operationalize immediately. We see a massive opportunity for ThreatMate to become an essential part of the cybersecurity stack for service providers.”Bringing Enterprise-Grade Cybersecurity to the SMB MarketThreatMate was founded by a team of experienced entrepreneurs and cybersecurity experts with a track record of successful exits and deep expertise in DoD/National Security, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Recognizing the increasing complexity of cyber threats, the company was built to make enterprise-grade security accessible to the small and mid-sized business market while using AI to eliminate the complexity of operating legacy enterprise solutions.By leveraging advances in AI and automation, ThreatMate’s platform gives MSPs unparalleled visibility into attack surfaces, allowing them to identify, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. This unified approach enables MSPs to deliver proactive, high-impact security solutions without the complexity and cost traditionally associated with enterprise cybersecurity tools.“We are thrilled to have the support of Top Down Ventures, Runtime Ventures, and Blu Ventures as we enter this next stage of growth,” said Anup Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of ThreatMate. “This investment validates our vision and equips us with the resources and expertise to scale our platform, grow our team, and strengthen our partnerships with MSPs to meet the increasing cybersecurity demands of SMBs.”As cyberattacks surge globally and MSPs become prime targets for threat actors, ThreatMate is filling a critical gap in the market. The platform’s AI-powered analytics, continuous monitoring, and multi-tenant design ensure that MSPs have the tools to proactively manage their customers’ attack surfaces—without adding unnecessary complexity.“Security isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Different businesses have varying resources, unique tech stacks, and distinct partner ecosystems,” said Michael Sutton, Co-Founder and General Partner of Runtime Ventures. “ThreatMate has recognized this need and offers a world-class, multi-tenant solution that enables MSPs to deliver enterprise-grade Continuous Threat Exposure Management to small and mid-sized businesses.”Use of FundsThreatMate is committed to making cybersecurity more streamlined, proactive, and actionable for MSPs. With this funding, ThreatMate will accelerate product development, expand its go-to-market strategy, and deepen industry partnerships, ensuring that MSPs have the tools they need to stay ahead of emerging threats and deliver best-in-class security to their clients. As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, ThreatMate is poised to become an essential part of the MSP security stack—providing real-time intelligence, automation, and scalable protection for the businesses that rely on them.For more information about ThreatMate and its attack surface management platform, visit www.threatmate.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

