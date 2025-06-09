ThreatMate Unveils CIS Compliance & Hardening Preview Through Strategic Integration with Senteon

New capability brings CIS compliance and hardening for MSPs to analyze CIS compliance and harden networks to attack.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today at Pax8 Beyond, ThreatMate announced the preview release of a powerful new feature: CIS Compliance & Hardening, designed to help MSPs elevate endpoint security for their clients. This capability is delivered through a deep integration with Senteon, a leading provider of automated CIS (Center for Internet Security) compliance solutions.ThreatMate’s new capability empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with the tools to harden client endpoints against cyber threats by aligning with the globally recognized CIS Benchmarks—a critical step for reducing attack surfaces and meeting regulatory requirements.“Attack surface management is no longer optional—it’s foundational,” said Anup Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder at ThreatMate. “By integrating Senteon’s automation-driven CIS compliance into the ThreatMate platform, we’re giving MSPs an easy way to enforce hardening best practices across their fleet of client endpoints—without the manual effort normally required.”Senteon’s CIS Compliance engine continuously monitors system configurations, identifies deviations from benchmark standards, and applies automated remediations where safe and appropriate. This ensures that MSPs can deliver hardened, compliant systems with minimal manual intervention, which is critical in today’s threat landscape, where configuration drift can open the door to breaches.“ThreatMate’s decision to weave our CIS hardening engine directly into their platform is a clear signal that the market is racing toward automated, audit-ready security,” said Henry Zang, CEO of Senteon. “This integration not only expands the reach of our technology, it validates the growing demand from MSPs and compliance-driven organizations for a faster, frictionless path to hardened endpoints. Together, we’re giving the broader security and compliance community the muscle to lock down every device at scale and prove it on day one.”Key Benefits for MSPs and Their Clients:1. Reduce risk exposure by minimizing vulnerable configurations across endpoints.2. Demonstrate compliance with frameworks often required for insurance or industry regulation.3. Automate hardening through a streamlined integration with ThreatMate’s existing cyber automation platform.Preview AvailabilityThe CIS Compliance & Hardening feature will be available in preview starting June 9th for ThreatMate customers. Full general availability is expected later this year. MSPs attending Pax8 Beyond can stop by the ThreatMate booth for a live demo and walkthrough of the new capabilities.About ThreatMateThreatMate is the cyber automation platform built for MSPs. From vulnerability discovery, automated pen testing, and M365 analysis, ThreatMate provides a platform for unified attack surface management. ThreatMate delivers continuous, intelligent defense that keeps providers several moves ahead of the adversary.About SenteonSenteon (senteon.co) automates endpoint hardening and compliance, providing IT service providers and enterprises with a faster and easier way to secure every device at scale while adhering to CIS requirements.For more information, visit www.threatmate.com or contact info@threatmate.com.

