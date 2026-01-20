Zylpha Celebrates Recertification to ISO 27001:2022 Standard, Reinforcing Commitment to Information Security

Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha Zylpha logo - The Court bundling platform experts

Zylpha, a provider of Court bundling software has achieved recertification to ISO 27001:2022, the latest iteration of the internationally recognised standard.

Achieving recertification to ISO 27001:2022 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security for our clients” — Tim Long, CEO

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zylpha , a leading provider of Court bundling software for the legal sector, today announced it has successfully achieved recertification to ISO 27001:2022, the latest iteration of the internationally recognised information security management standard.This recertification marks an important milestone as Zylpha has upgraded from the previous ISO 27001:2013 standard to the new 2022 version, which places significantly greater emphasis on cloud security controls and risk management practices particularly relevant to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers like Zylpha.The ISO 27001:2022 standard represents a comprehensive framework for information security management systems (ISMS) that helps organisations protect sensitive data through systematic risk management processes. The updated 2022 version includes expanded controls around cloud services, cybersecurity, and privacy protection, reflecting the evolving digital landscape and increased regulatory requirements facing modern businesses."Achieving recertification to ISO 27001:2022 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security for our clients," said Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha. "The enhanced requirements of the 2022 standard, particularly those affecting SaaS businesses, have pushed us to further strengthen our security posture. Our clients trust us with their most sensitive information, and this certification provides independent verification that we have robust systems and processes in place to protect that data."The ISO 27001 standard is recognised globally as the gold standard for information security management. It requires organisations to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve their information security management systems through rigorous assessment of risks and implementation of appropriate security controls. For clients working with Zylpha, this certification provides assurance that the company adheres to best practices in data protection, confidentiality, integrity, and availability.The recertification process involved a comprehensive audit by an independent certification body, examining Zylpha's security policies, procedures, technical controls, and risk management processes against the stringent requirements of ISO 27001:2022.About ISO 27001ISO 27001 is the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS), published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The standard provides a systematic approach to managing sensitive company and customer information, ensuring it remains secure through people, processes, and technology controls. The 2022 revision introduced updated controls addressing modern security challenges including cloud computing, data privacy, and emerging cyber threats.About ZylphaFounded in 2004 and based in Southampton, UK, Zylpha is a leading legal technology company specialising in innovative Court bundling software solutions. The company develops cutting-edge tools designed to streamline the document preparation process for law firms and legal teams, helping legal professionals create compliant, professional court bundles efficiently and accurately.Zylpha's technology serves the legal sector by reducing administrative burden and improving workflow efficiency, allowing lawyers to focus on delivering exceptional client service. For more information, visit www.zylpha.com

