Zylpha Announces Winners of the Fifth Annual Zylpha Innovation Awards

Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha

Awards celebrate exceptional legal teams and individuals driving efficiency and innovation through the Zylpha Court bundling platform

It's truly wonderful to witness the remarkable ways in which our clients have embraced and utilised the Zylpha Court bundling platform to transform their day-to-day operations.” — Tim Long, CEO

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zylpha , the UK based court bundling platform provider, today announced the winners of this year’s Zylpha Innovation Awards . Now in their fifth year. The prestigious awards celebrate the outstanding contributions of legal teams and individuals who have fully embraced the Zylpha Court bundling platform, driving efficiency and innovation within their organisations.What sets the Zylpha Innovation Awards apart is their transparent and impartial selection process. Using internal system data, Zylpha identifies top performers based solely on merit, ensuring that results reflect true excellence in the field.Award Categories and WinnersOutstanding Achievement AwardThis award recognises an organisation that has excelled in using Zylpha’s document bundling software, creating the most bundles collectively, providing valuable feedback, and fostering a strong partnership with Zylpha.Winner: Invicta LawCommitment to Technology AwardPresented to an organisation that has made significant strides in adopting Zylpha’s software, expanding its usage, and working collaboratively with Zylpha to enhance the product for the benefit of all clients.Winner: Reeds Solicitors LLPLaw Firm of the YearThis award honours a firm that has distinguished itself through innovative use of Zylpha’s software and valuable collaboration with the Zylpha team.Winner: Harris FowlerOutstanding Individual Achievement AwardThis accolade is awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond. Typically measured by building the most bundles this year, providing insightful feedback, and championing Zylpha’s bundling software among peers.Winner: Mohammed Khalid, Prime Legal SolicitorsBundle of the Year AwardAwarded for the single largest bundle created this year, whether measured by file size or page count.Winner: Rochdale Council, Legal ServicesRecognition Award - New for 2026A new category introduced this year to celebrate the achievements and hard work of Zylpha staff over the past 12 months.Winner: [To be announced]Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha commented:"It's truly wonderful to witness the remarkable ways in which our clients have embraced and utilised the Zylpha Court bundling platform to transform their day-to-day operations. Seeing the platform put to work in streamlining complex processes, reducing administrative burdens, and driving meaningful efficiency gains across their teams is something we never take for granted.“Every success story our clients share reinforces our belief in what we set out to achieve together. These awards are our heartfelt way of expressing gratitude and recognition for the dedication, trust, and ongoing collaboration our clients bring to this journey. Their commitment to embracing innovative solutions is what makes it possible for us to continue developing and delivering affordable, accessible legal software that serves the wider legal community whilst ensuring that high-quality tools are not just a privilege for the few, but a practical reality for all."About ZylphaFounded in 2004 and based in Southampton, UK, Zylpha is a leading legal technology company specialising in innovative Court bundling software solutions.The company develops cutting-edge tools designed to streamline the document preparation process for law firms and legal teams, helping legal professionals create compliant, professional court bundles efficiently and accurately.Zylpha's technology serves the legal sector by reducing administrative burden and improving workflow efficiency, allowing lawyers to focus on delivering exceptional client service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.