First-Ever Consumer Utility Benchmarks Launched, With a Broader Mission to Demystify UK Utility Pricing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sceats Family Office today announces the launch of the Sceats Utility Report (SUR), introducing the first independent, consumer-usable benchmark prices for commercial electricity, gas, and water in Great Britain.For the first time, commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers will have observable reference prices that reflect what they actually pay for utilities, once wholesale costs, network charges, supplier margins, and regulatory levies are combined. Until now, no such reference benchmarks have existed for Great Britain’s commercial utility markets.The inaugural edition of the Sceats Utility Report will be released on 19th January 2026, with updates published mid-monthly.The report introduces three proprietary consumer benchmarks:• SCEi — Sceats Consumer Electricity Index (£/kWh)• SCGi — Sceats Consumer Gas Index (£/kWh)• SCWi — Sceats Consumer Water Index (£/m³)Each index consolidates wholesale market inputs, Pass Thrus, Add-ons, & Levies (PTAO&L) int a single transparent benchmark. Electricity and gas indices are updated monthly using rolling forward pricing, while the water index reflects prevailing regulatory charging periods.Beyond the introduction of benchmarks, SUR has a broader mission: to progressively make transparent and comparable those contractual and commercial features of utility supply that materially affect what consumers pay, but are rarely well understood. These include the impact of payment terms, consumption tolerance and volume swing, and intermediary commissions embedded within contracts.Commenting on the launch, Peter Sceats said:“After three decades in wholesale energy and a decade advising utility consumers, I’ve seen how far retail pricing has drifted from the markets it claims to reflect. The Sceats Utility Report, alongside our integrity-led broker Grand-Union.Net, is a direct response to that disconnect.”The January 2026 edition establishes the first in an ongoing monthly series, creating a durable reference point for utility pricing in Great Britain’s commercial market and laying the foundation for a wider transparency initiative.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.