Sceats Family Office Announces 'Trust Me, I’m an Expert' Audiobook

Sceats Family Office Announces the Release of “Trust Me, I’m an Expert” Audiobook Explaining How Tribunals Assess Expert Evidence in Commercial Disputes

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new short‑form audiobook, Trust Me, I’m an Expert, written and narrated by commodities expert witness and mediator Peter Sceats, has launched worldwide on Spotify.Part of the Peter Sceats Podcast series, “Trust Me…” explains how expert opinions are formed, challenged, and accepted in arbitration, mediation, and court proceedings.It sets out the practical reasoning tribunals apply when weighing competing technical evidence.Intended for lawyers, traders, and commercial decision‑makers, the work presents dispute mechanics grounded in plain language and delivered with a measure of humour.Sceats said: “Dispute outcomes usually turn on whether an explanation fits both the records and common market practice. The aim is simply to make that reasoning visible and in a calm and measured manner.”Trust Me, I’m an Expert is available free worldwide on Spotify from 14 February 2026.About Peter SceatsPeter Sceats is a commodities expert witness and accredited mediator specialising in energy and raw material markets. He founded the original free and fair API coal indices and Sceats-Coal,Report, the world’s widest read coal publication.His career spans broking, trading, risk management, and dispute resolution as an Accredited Mediator and pre-eminent expert witness. , focused on translating complex commercial issues into clear evidence for tribunals and courts.Website Link: https://open.spotify.com/show/6UA9i2qn3gpRnkL7HzzuKc

