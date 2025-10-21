Sceats Family Office launches specialist coal mediation service

A faster, fairer, and far cheaper alternative to arbitration.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sceats Family Office (SFO) has launched Coal-Mediation.Com, bringing professional commercial mediation to the international coal market. At around a tenth of the cost of arbitration and with a 92% resolution rate, mediation represents a genuine game-changer for the industry.The Problem:Litigation in the High Court can cost upwards of $500,000 per side; arbitration, around $250,000 — and hearings can take nine months to schedule. Beyond the legal bills lie months of uncertainty, stress, and strained business relationships.The Solution:Mediation offers a faster, calmer, and more cost-effective route to resolution. With minimal preparation, fees are 0.1% of the value in dispute*, and no long wait for a hearing date, parties can often reach agreement within days.According to accrediting body CEDR (London), 70% of cases settle at mediation, and a further 22% in the weeks following — all while preserving commercial goodwill.Peter Sceats, creator of the original free and fair API coal indices and Editor in Chief of Sceats-Coal.Report, the world’s widest read coal newsletter, said:“Commercial mediation in coal is long overdue — and it’s a game-changer. Not every dispute needs to go to court; many can be resolved faster, cheaper, and with less stress through structured mediation. I’m proud to be the first coal-experienced accredited mediator in coal market and look forward to helping law firms and their clients achieve swift, practical outcomes without the cost and strain of litigation.”

