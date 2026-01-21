Aerogen Pharma modernises quality document control for SharePoint

Policy Express is built for SharePoint

Two weeks after launch, 91% of people had confirmed that they had completed the training. That level of visibility simply wasn’t possible for us before.” — Daniel Burgess, Aerogen Pharma

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aerogen Pharma, a San Mateo-based biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled treatments, has implemented Policy Express for SharePoint to modernize controlled document management and training acknowledgments within Microsoft 365. The move replaced paper-based approvals and wet signatures with structured digital workflows, strengthening audit readiness and reducing manual administration for Quality teams.The Outcome:Since implementing Policy Express, Aerogen Pharma has strengthened document control and improved day-to-day quality operations through clearer ownership, controlled publishing, and tracked acknowledgments:Deployment speed: Aerogen Pharma configured, completed internal validation activities, and rolled out Policy Express within a 90-day window.Training acknowledgments: 91% of staff confirmed completion of required training within two weeks of launch, rising to 100% in the weeks that followed, with acknowledgments recorded centrally through Policy Express.Audit trail and accountability: Document activity is recorded end-to-end, improving visibility for Quality and strengthening governance across controlled documents.Daniel Burgess, Strategic Quality Leader at Aerogen Pharma, said: “Two weeks after launch, 91% of people had confirmed that they had completed the training. That level of visibility simply wasn’t possible for us before.”The Solution:Policy Express supports the controlled document lifecycle within SharePoint Online, providing a governed approach to approval, publishing, and scheduled reviews, alongside tracked acknowledgments. Aerogen Pharma used Policy Express to establish an electronic quality documentation approach in Microsoft 365, so quality documentation can be created, reviewed, approved, and attested without the delays and risks of paper-based processes.Burgess added, “I can’t do anything in SharePoint now without being tracked. That level of control is exactly what we need from a quality perspective.”The Challenge:With paper-based quality documentation and wet signature approvals, Aerogen Pharma needed a more scalable way to maintain version certainty and evidence training without time-consuming manual administration. At the same time, specialist eQMS platforms can be expensive and complex to implement. Aerogen Pharma wanted a governed approach built directly into Microsoft 365, so teams can move quickly while maintaining control and traceability.About Policy Express: Policy Express is a Microsoft 365-native solution for policy and procedure management, designed by SharePoint specialists Information EXP . It simplifies compliance, supports structured approvals and controlled publishing, and ensures full auditability within Microsoft 365 - helping organizations replace fragmented and manual policy processes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.