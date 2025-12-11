New Report Shows Human Skills Are Now the Top Predictors of Leadership Success

Christi Byerly, MCC Founder & CEO, Awaken Coach Institute

Awaken Coach Institute Responds With a Human-Centered Coaching Approach Built on Love and Presence.

Leadership rooted in fear breaks people. Leadership grounded in love restores them.” — Christi Byerly

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies race to adapt to rapid advances in AI, automation, and global uncertainty, a new trend is becoming impossible to ignore: human skills are now eclipsing technical skills as the most important leadership competencies. According to the newly released Future of Jobs Report 2025, resilience, empathy, and flexibility are among the top skills needed for the coming decade.But while demand is rising, most leadership programs still focus on performance metrics over emotional maturity, and efficiency over humanity.Master Certified Coach Christi Byerly, founder of Awaken Coach Institute , believes this gap is the next major crisis in leadership, and also one of the greatest opportunities for workplace transformation.Today, Awaken Coach Institute announces expanded enrollment for its All-In-One ICF-Accredited Coach Certification Program , designed to help leaders develop the human skills that are now essential for the future of work."Leadership rooted in fear breaks people. Leadership grounded in love restores them."Byerly learned this truth the hard way. Early in her career, she burned out under a manager who believed pressure and criticism were the best motivators. After leaving corporate life, she eventually returned, but this time as a coach. What she discovered was a radically different way of leading and supporting people: one rooted in presence, compassion, and trust."Love is not soft," Byerly says. "It is the most disciplined and transformational leadership force we have. It asks us to hold connection and accountability at the same time. And it is exactly what today’s workforce is asking for."What the Research ShowsThe 2025 World Economic Forum findings reflect what Awaken has witnessed in its global coaching cohorts:- 63 percent of employers say skill gaps are the biggest barrier to transformation- Human-centered skills like empathy, emotional regulation, and self-awareness are rising fastest in demand- These skills cannot be automated or taught through traditional corporate training- They grow through presence, relationship, and reflection, the same capacities that coaching developsA Coaching-Based Solution to a Human Leadership CrisisAwaken’s coach certification program rests on a simple idea: leaders cannot embody qualities they have never practiced.Through small cohorts, deep listening practices, spiritual alignment work, and ICF-accredited coaching skills, participants learn to:- Stay grounded under pressure- Create psychological safety- Communicate with clarity and compassion- Navigate conflict with presence- Regulate emotions- Support growth and transformation in othersParticipants regularly report promotions, culture shifts, and renewed confidence before the program even ends."The leaders who come to us wanting new skills end up unlearning fear instead," Byerly explains. "They become steadier, more connected, and more grounded. That is what changes workplaces."A Global Shift Toward Human LeadershipAwaken’s expanded training schedule comes at a time when organizations are searching for ways to rebuild trust, support well-being, and prevent burnout."Every coaching conversation is a quiet form of resistance against the belief that work has to harden us," Byerly says. "The future of leadership is deeply human, and coaching offers leaders the space to practice presence, compassion, and courageous connection"Readers can explore the full perspective in Byerly’s recent article, “ The Future of Work Is Deeply Human ”.Leaders and aspiring coaches who want to develop these human-centered capacities can explore Awaken Coach Institute’s virtual and in-person coach certification pathways. These programs support individuals who are seeking to cultivate presence, emotional resilience, and the kind of grounded leadership the modern workplace urgently needs.

