City Dynamics boosts policy compliance and findability with Policy Express for SharePoint

Policy Express is built for SharePoint

Policy Express brought clarity & confidence to how we manage our policies. It gives our staff a reliable single source of truth, and it reduces the admin that can distract from customer delivery.” — Haseet Sanghrajka | CEO, City Dynamics

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Dynamics, a London-based Microsoft partner specialising in Dynamics 365 consulting and support, has implemented Policy Express for SharePoint to bring greater control, consistency and visibility to its internal policies across Microsoft 365. The move has improved policy findability for consultants and strengthened governance through structured approvals, review cycles and tracked acknowledgements.The OutcomeSince implementing Policy Express, City Dynamics has strengthened policy governance and improved the employee experience through clearer ownership, controlled publishing and a single, trusted source of truth:- Policy acknowledgements: All new joiners completed required policy acknowledgements within their first week, tracked through Policy Express.- Policy findability in SharePoint: Consultants reported they could now find the right policy without assistance, protecting Subject Matter personnel.- Policy review and approval cycles: Approval cycles are now completed before their scheduled review due date, improving oversight and compliance.Reflecting on the impact, CEO Haseet Sanghrajka said, “Policy Express brought clarity and confidence to how we manage our policies. It gives our staff a reliable single source of truth, and it reduces the internal admin that can distract from customer delivery.”The Solution: Policy Express for policy management in SharePointPolicy Express supports the full policy and procedure lifecycle within SharePoint Online , providing a governed approach to approval, publishing and scheduled reviews. City Dynamics used Policy Express to establish a dedicated SharePoint policy hub so employees can quickly locate role-relevant guidance, while the management team retains oversight through structured lifecycle processes, auditability and clear accountability.Sanghrajka added: “For a consultancy like ours, clarity is essential. People need to trust that what they are reading is current and correct. It drives confident decision making, especially when you are working on client sites.”The ChallengeWith a growing team and consultants frequently working on client sites, City Dynamics needed a reliable way to manage policies without version confusion or time-consuming manual administration. Previously, policies were spread across multiple SharePoint sites, making it difficult for employees to locate the most up-to-date version and increasing the effort required to manage updates.Feedback from new starters highlighted the scale of the issue. Role-relevant policies were not consistently easy to locate, prompting City Dynamics to adopt a more structured, governed approach built directly into Microsoft 365.

Policy Express Walkthrough | Managing the Full Policy Lifecycle in SharePoint

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.