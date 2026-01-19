Premier Alan Winde conducts oversight visit at priority SAPS station in Cape Town, 19 Jan

On Monday, 19 January 2026, Premier Alan Winde will conduct an oversight visit at the Kraaifontein South African Police (SAPS) station in Cape Town.

The visit forms part of the Western Cape Government’s ongoing efforts to assess policing capacity, engage with SAPS management, and evaluate crime-fighting resources and operational challenges.

During the visit, the Premier will:

Engage with SAPS leadership and frontline officers

Assess operational conditions and infrastructure

Receive briefings on crime trends and capacity challenges

Date: 19 January 2026

Time: 12:30 – 14:30

Venue: Kraaifontein SAPS, 20 Botfontein Road

There will be opportunities for photographs, video footage, and media interviews with Premier Winde.

Media wishing to attend can contact Regan Thaw, Media Liaison Officer to the Premier, at 083 627 7246 or Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates