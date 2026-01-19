Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Carthage Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Auglaize
|Village of Minster
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Village of New Knoxville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Richard Allen Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|Village of Wellsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Berea City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|City of Bedford
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Darke County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Erie Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Perkins Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Guernsey
|Valley Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Henry
|Ridgeville Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Ironton Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Central Ohio Technical College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Austintown Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Grand Prairie Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Mercer
|Village of Fort Recovery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Monroe
|Monroe County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Lewisville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Washington Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|City of Zanesville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|FFR
|Ottawa
|Carroll Water and Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Pike
|Scioto Valley - Piketon Area Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Portage County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Preble
|Preble County Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|North Central State College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|North Central State College Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Massillon Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Plain Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Twinsburg Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Salt Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|
