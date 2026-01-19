Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Public Affairs

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Carthage Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Auglaize Village of Minster

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Village of New Knoxville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Butler Richard Allen Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Columbiana Village of Wellsville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Berea City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit City of Bedford

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Darke County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Delaware Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Erie Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Perkins Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Guernsey Valley Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Henry Ridgeville Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Lawrence Ironton Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Central Ohio Technical College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Austintown Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Marion Grand Prairie Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR

Mercer Village of Fort Recovery

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Monroe Monroe County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Lewisville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Montgomery Washington Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum City of Zanesville

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR

Ottawa Carroll Water and Sewer District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Pike Scioto Valley - Piketon Area Regional Council of Governments

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Portage Portage County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Preble Preble County Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Richland North Central State College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

North Central State College Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Massillon Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Plain Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Twinsburg Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Wayne Salt Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit