Submit Release
News Search

There were 506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,453 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Carthage Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Auglaize Village of Minster
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Village of New Knoxville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Butler Richard Allen Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Village of Wellsville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Berea City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
City of Bedford
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Darke County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Delaware Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Erie Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perkins Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Guernsey Valley Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Henry Ridgeville Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Ironton Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments
10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Central Ohio Technical College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Austintown Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Marion Grand Prairie Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Mercer Village of Fort Recovery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Monroe Monroe County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Lewisville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Washington Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum City of Zanesville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR
Ottawa Carroll Water and Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Pike Scioto Valley - Piketon Area Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Portage Portage County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Preble Preble County Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Richland North Central State College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
North Central State College Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Massillon Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Plain Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Twinsburg Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Wayne Salt Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.