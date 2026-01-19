Evans County, GA (January 18, 2025) – At the request of the Evans County Sheriff's Office, GBI agents are investigating a shooting incident involving David Stokes, age 50, of Claxton, Georgia.

Preliminary information indicates that on January 17, 2026, at about 5:42 p.m., deputies with the Evans County Sheriff’s Office attempted to execute an arrest warrant for Stokes at his home on Bill Hodges Road in Claxton, Georgia. When deputies arrived, Stokes attempted to leave the scene in a truck. Deputies were able to block the truck, and began negotiating with Stokes in an effort to resolve the situation peacefully. During negotiations, while still in the truck, Stokes drew a gun and shot himself.

Stokes was taken to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia for medical treatment. He is currently in critical condition.

This case is active and ongoing.