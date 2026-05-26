Rhine, Georgia (May 26, 2026) – The GBI is investigating a shooting in Rhine, GA, involving Corey Jake Conley, age 34, of Rhine, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at about 2:50 p.m., Telfair County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Studstill Road in Rhine, GA, in reference to a call that Conley was threatening an individual. When deputies arrived, Conley began shooting at them from inside the home. Both deputies were able to retreat from the area without any injuries. Law enforcement established a perimeter around the home until the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team arrived. The GSP SWAT team attempted to negotiate with Conley, but Conley refused to surrender. The SWAT team then entered the home and found Conley with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Conley was taken to an ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased.

Conley was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.