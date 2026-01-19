New Haven Barracks / Serious Bodily Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B5000214
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Iain Carr
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 1/17/26, at 1735 hours.
STREET: Bristol Road
TOWN: Monkton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hardscrabble Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow / Slush
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Chao XU
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mclean, VA
PASSENGER 1: Fei Teng
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mclean, VA
PASSENGER 2: Rujun Dai
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VA
PASSENGER 3: Yuzheng
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Falls Church, VA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Yukon XL
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Christopher Glaski
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
PASSENGER 1: Juvenile
AGE: N/A
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
PASSENGER 2: Juvenile
AGE: N/A
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
PASSENGER 3: Juvenile
AGE: N/A
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/17/26 at approximately 1735 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks were notified of a two-vehicle crash with injury on Bristol Road in the Town of Monkton, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator of Vehicle #1 as Chao XU (35) of Mclean, VA. The operator of vehicle #2, was later identified as Christopher Glaski (53) of Bennington, VT.
Investigation revealed that a 2025 GMC Yukon XL (V#1) was traveling northbound on Bristol Road when the operator lost control of the vehicle, due to the road conditions. As a result, the vehicle began to slide out of control. Ultimately, crossing the yellow line and into the southbound travel lane. At this time, a 2017 Toyota Tacoma (V#2) was traveling southbound on Bristol Road. V#1 struck the front end of V#2, resulting in severe contact damage to the front end of both vehicles. V#1 and V#2 were suspected to be traveling at moderate speeds, and both vehicle’s airbags deployed as a result of the crash.
The operator and all passengers in V#1 sustained suspected minor injuries. The operator and one passenger from V#2 sustained moderate injuries, and two passengers from V#2 sustained serious injuries.
VSP was assisted by Middlebury, Bristol, and Monkton Fire and EMS services.
VCVC(s): Pending
COURT ACTION: Pending
