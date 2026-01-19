Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Serious Bodily Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26B5000214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Iain Carr

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 1/17/26, at 1735 hours.

STREET: Bristol Road

TOWN: Monkton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hardscrabble Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow / Slush

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Chao XU

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mclean, VA

 

PASSENGER 1: Fei Teng

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mclean, VA

 

PASSENGER 2: Rujun Dai

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VA

 

PASSENGER 3: Yuzheng

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Falls Church, VA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Yukon XL

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Christopher Glaski

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

PASSENGER 1: Juvenile

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

PASSENGER 2: Juvenile

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

PASSENGER 3: Juvenile

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 1/17/26 at approximately 1735 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks were notified of a two-vehicle crash with injury on Bristol Road in the Town of Monkton, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator of Vehicle #1 as Chao XU (35) of Mclean, VA. The operator of vehicle #2, was later identified as Christopher Glaski (53) of Bennington, VT.

 

Investigation revealed that a 2025 GMC Yukon XL (V#1) was traveling northbound on Bristol Road when the operator lost control of the vehicle, due to the road conditions. As a result, the vehicle began to slide out of control. Ultimately, crossing the yellow line and into the southbound travel lane. At this time, a 2017 Toyota Tacoma (V#2) was traveling southbound on Bristol Road. V#1 struck the front end of V#2, resulting in severe contact damage to the front end of both vehicles. V#1 and V#2 were suspected to be traveling at moderate speeds, and both vehicle’s airbags deployed as a result of the crash.

 

The operator and all passengers in V#1 sustained suspected minor injuries. The operator and one passenger from V#2 sustained moderate injuries, and two passengers from V#2 sustained serious injuries.

 

VSP was assisted by Middlebury, Bristol, and Monkton Fire and EMS services.

 

VCVC(s): Pending

COURT ACTION: Pending

Legal Disclaimer:

